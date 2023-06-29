Congratulations to Bayern for successfully cashing out the long-term injury Lucas + signing Kim Min-jae for half a billion euros in Paris – yqqlm

Original title: Congratulations to Bayern for successfully cashing out the long-term injury Lucas + signing Jin Minzai Paris for half a billion euros

According to the latest report from the famous Italian Romano, Paris will sign Bayern’s French left-footed central defenderLucas Hernandez。

According to Romano, the total price of Paris signing Lucas from Bayern is as high as 50 million euros. At present, the French international has arrived in Paris, after participating in the medical examination, and is scheduled to sign the contract this Thursday.Bayern signed the best defender in Serie A with the same transfer fee, which is 50 million eurosKim Seiya。

Who is Lucas?Bundesliga historical standard king, the player joined Bayern from Atletico Madrid in 2019 and spent 80 million euros, and he is still the first person in the Bundesliga transfer fee. However, due to the vitreous physique, Lucas’s performance in Bayern did not meet expectations, and he was basically recovering from injuries. Lucas played 17 games in all competitions during his 4 years at Bayern, scoring 2 goals and 8 assists.

The 27-year-old Lucas has a contract with Bayern until 2024, and his latest value in Germany is 45 million euros. Lucas only played 11 times for Bayern in all competitions last season, contributing 1 goal and 1 assist.

From my personal point of view, the healthy Lucas is an excellent left-footed central defender, but it is a pity that he can't play a few games in a season. The one-year contract sold for half a billion euros, and Bayern made a profit. It can only be said that the Paris buyer is basically taken advantage of , Bayern used the money from selling Lucas to buy Jin Minzai, and one out and one in can be regarded as strengthening the lineup.

