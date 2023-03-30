Home Sports Congratulations!Kane announced on social media that his wife is pregnant and the couple will welcome their fourth child – yqqlm
Original title: Congratulations!Kane announced on social media that his wife is pregnant and the couple will welcome their fourth child

Beijing time on March 30th news, Tottenham striker Kane announced on social media that his wife Kate is pregnant and the two will welcome their fourth child. Currently, the two have two daughters and a son.

Kane posted a photo of himself and his wife Kate on social media, as well as a B-ultrasound photo of the child, and wrote: “Looking forward to the arrival of the fourth child, so happy!”

Kane and his wife Kate have known each other since they were young, and they had a photo with Beckham when they were young. Kate has her own business and is also Kane’s good helper, who will encourage, accompany and support him when he encounters setbacks. In January 2017, they welcomed their first child; in August 2018, their second daughter was born; in December 2020, Kane and Kate welcomed their third child.

In the previous European preliminaries, Kane scored goals for the England team in consecutive games, and surpassed Rooney to occupy the exclusive scorer in the history of the England team. Unfortunately, Kane has not won a heavyweight championship in his career, and he has not won a championship in England or Tottenham.

