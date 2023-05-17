Home » Congress of Deputies | Pedro Sánchez responds to the opposition in Congress after the tense face to face with Feijóo
Congress of Deputies | Pedro Sánchez responds to the opposition in Congress after the tense face to face with Feijóo

Congress of Deputies | Pedro Sánchez responds to the opposition in Congress after the tense face to face with Feijóo

In this last plenary session before the 28M elections, the Chief Executive will have to answer questions related to the social shield and railway infrastructures

He PP will take advantage of the control session by Government this Wednesday in Congress to ask the president, Pedro Sánchez, “when is he going to tell the truth” to the citizens. In this last plenary session before the elections of May 28, the head of the Executive will also have to respond to questions related to the social shield and railway infrastructures.

“When are you going to tell the truth to the Spanish people?” reads the question that the PP spokesperson in the Lower House, Cuca Gamarra, will ask Pedro Sánchez, in full electoral campaign for the municipal and regional elections on May 28 and in the last control session before the elections.

While, the spokesperson for eh Bildu in Congress, Mertxe Aizpurua, will use your question to Pedro Sánchez to ask if the Government it will maintain the social shield and the measures that compose it. At the beginning of 2023, Congress endorsed the third Royal Decree Law in response to the impact of the war in Ukraine, a social shield, the third, with measures to protect the middle and working classes at this juncture, especially due to the increase in inflation. Among the measures, the Elimination of VAT on staple foodsa check for 200 euros for people with low income or a limitation of the rise in rents to 2% by 2023.

Finally, the deputy of the Regionalist Party of Cantabria (PRC), Jose Maria Mazon, The Chief Executive will ask if he “commits” to include the Bilbao-Santander railway in the Extended Basic Network of the Trans-European Transport Network, as approved by the European Parliament in April, during its Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of this year.

