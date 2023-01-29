original title:CONMEBOL announces 2024 Copa America will be held in US

Asunción news: CONMEBOL announced on the 27th that the 2024 Copa America will be held in the United States in the middle of that year.

CONMEBOL believes that holding the 2024 Copa America in the United States will help its teams prepare for the next World Cup jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Since the Copa America will be held in the region managed by the North Central American and Caribbean Football Federation, there will be 10 teams affiliated with the North American Football Federation and six teams under the North Central American and Caribbean Football Federation. – The match results of the 2024 National League are determined.

CONMEBOL signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the North Central American and Caribbean Football Federation on the same day to strengthen football cooperation and development in the two regions, including increasing the number of men’s and women’s national team games and formulating a new club competition system.

The communiqué issued by the South American Football Confederation stated that the agreement also includes: the four women’s football teams affiliated to the federation will participate in the 2024 Women’s North Central American and Caribbean Gold Cup as special invited teams. These 4 teams are the top four in the 2022 Copa America Women’s Football: Brazil, Colombia, Argentina and Paraguay. (Reporters Zhao Yan, Chen Weihua)