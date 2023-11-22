Conmebol revealed VAR audios for penalties not called in Paraguay vs. Colombia

The Colombian National Team Snags Victory in South American Qualifiers

The Colombian National Team closed the South American qualifiers with a new victory (0-1), this time as a visitor against Paraguay at the Defensores del Chaco stadium in Asunción. Rafael Santos Borré scored the only goal of the match, securing another win for the team.

Borré, who plays for Werder Bremen, was responsible for causing a handball in the area, and later agreed with James Rodríguez to take the penalty. This decision was made after Borré had given a penalty to Luis Díaz in October without a successful outcome.

The match was not without controversy, as referee Jesús Valenzuela had to intervene in another possible penalty decision. Minutes earlier, he had denied Colombia a maximum penalty after a slight touch by goalkeeper Carlos Coronel on Jefferson Lerma. However, after reviewing the action, the members of the VAR advised Valenzuela that his decision was correct and he should continue with the penalty, despite the claims of the Paraguayan team.

At minute 18, with the match already 1-0 in favor of the Colombian team, midfielder Rubén Sosa was knocked down in the Colombian area after a blow to the back by Santos Borré. However, the refereeing body deemed that it was the Paraguayan player who sought the contact. The decision made by the VAR was quick and there was no moment of discussion as the match continued its course amidst the home team’s unsuccessful attempts to reach a tie on the scoreboard.

The victory leaves Colombia in a good position in the South American qualifiers, while Paraguay is in seventh place with just 5 points added in 6 disputed dates.

The South American qualifiers will resume in September of next year, with the focus shifting to the preparation of the 10 participating countries for the Copa América dispute in mid-2024 in the United States.

