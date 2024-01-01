Conor McGregor announced DATE, PLACE and RIVAL for next fight

Conor McGregor Announces Return to the Octagon

After almost two years out of the fighting circuit, Conor McGregor has finally announced his next fight. The Irishman, known for his controversial character and impressive fighting record, revealed in a video posted on social networks that he will be returning to the octagon on June 29 in Las Vegas.

McGregor, who has not fought since July 10, 2021, when a tibia fracture forced him out of circulation, confirmed that his opponent for the fight will be Michael Chandler. The rivalry between McGregor and Chandler has been building up, with both fighters exchanging challenges and jabs on social media.

This announcement comes as a relief to fans who have been eagerly awaiting McGregor’s return. The fighter, who holds several titles and records in the UFC, has a reputation for being one of the strongest and most controversial fighters on the circuit.

McGregor’s return has sparked excitement and speculation within the fighting community, as many are eager to see how he will perform after his long absence. The fight is set to take place during The International Fight Week, and it is expected to be one of the most anticipated bouts of the year.

As the countdown to McGregor’s return begins, fans and critics alike are eagerly awaiting the showdown between McGregor and Chandler, set to take place in Las Vegas.

