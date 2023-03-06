Home Sports Consequences of a suspicious match: clearly fixed, we have proof!
A seemingly routine match in a cage will have its conclusion in the near future. The recent clash between the Slovak fighter Gábor Boráros and the Israeli Kirill Medvedovski in the Fabriq MMA organization faces serious suspicions of fraudulent bets, which were recorded by the largest domestic betting offices Tipsport and Fortuna. The partner organization Oktagon MMA acted decisively and sidelined the first-named until the investigation of the case. “Tipsport is extremely angry and claims to have unequivocal evidence of fixing,” said promoter Ondřej Novotný.

