Olympian and champion of pursuit (like Ganna, Milan and Lamon), Simone Consonni hadn’t been able to win a road race for a long time. For more than four years, to be precise, when the 28-year-old from Cofidis from Bergamo (who then wore the UAE-Emirates jersey) had signed the sprint of the first stage of the Tour of Slovenia (it was the first pro ‘success for him, silver Under 23 World Champion at Richmond 2015). And now another sprint has given him his second success: on Sunday, on the day of the World Championship, Consonni won the 72nd edition of the Paris-Chauny, the semi-classic of the French calendar. After 203.5 km, Consonni preceded the Dutch Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange) and the French Tesson (St Michel) and other notable names, see the Belgian De Lie (fifth) or the French Demare (seventh). Two other Italians placed: Mozzato eighth, Nizzolo 11th.