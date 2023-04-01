Home Sports Conspiracy or Corruption? The Negreira affair threatens Barça and tears Spanish football apart
Sports

Conspiracy or Corruption? The Negreira affair threatens Barça and tears Spanish football apart

by admin
Conspiracy or Corruption? The Negreira affair threatens Barça and tears Spanish football apart

It is “the biggest scandal in the history of Spanish football”proclaims the Madrid sports press. “A disproportionate and cruel campaign of harassment” and an “attack on the honor of the club” conducted by “the enemies of Barça”, retort the Catalan media. In Spain, the Negreira affair – named after the former number two of the Spanish referees to whom the Catalan club paid 7.3 million euros between 2001 and 2018 – shook FC Barcelona and scandalized many football aficionados, who replay their clubs’ big matches in their heads, wondering if the refereeing that day was really honest.

The case broke on February 15, when journalists from Cadena Ser radio revealed that the Barcelona public prosecutor’s office had opened an investigation into the payments, in the amount of 1.4 million euros, made by the club between 2016 and 2018 to a company belonging to José Maria Enriquez Negreira, then vice-president of the Technical Arbitral Committee (CTA), a body responsible in particular for the appointment and assignment of arbitrators. The next day, the conservative daily The world adds by revealing that in nineteen years, between 2001 and 2018, the total paid to Mr. Negreira amounted to 7.3 million euros. For the club, there is no reason to be indignant: it is a simple “external consultant”who provided them “technical reports” about players and refereeing.

Explanations that did not satisfy the Barcelona prosecutor’s office. On March 10, he indicted FC Barcelona – as a legal person – and several of its former leaders, for “corruption”, “unfair administration” and “false business records”. The tax authorities had been the first to alert, during an inspection of Mr. Negreira in the spring of 2022, and had transmitted his file to the prosecution. If the Public Treasury recalls that there is no ” no proof » that these payments “could have influenced the results” sporty, he considers that the agreement with Negreira “could cover illicit services ».

See also  Serie A: Empoli-Spezia LIVE and PHOTO - Football

The risk of exclusion from continental competitions

Several elements particularly draw his attention, such as the fact that Mr. Negreira withdrew nearly 560,000 euros in cash over the period examined, between 2016 and 2018, or that despite the 7 million euros he received, his patrimony has not grown. Did he use this money to pay third parties or distribute favors? And if his job was only to provide reports on the refereeing, and therefore had nothing to do with the position he had at the CTA, why did Barça do without his services as soon as he left his post at CTA in 2018?

You have 64.55% of this article left to read. The following is for subscribers only.

You may also like

Promoting the development of high-quality mass intelligence sports...

AfinnaOne Telco Partner at AC Milan

L’Aquila, mother throws herself out of the window...

The champion from Boleslav defeated Střešovice and leads...

Juve-Hellas Verona on TV and streaming: where to...

Football: Leipzig suffers a severe home defeat

Serie A: Cremonese-Atalanta 1-3 – Football

F1 Australian Grand Prix – Verstappen takes pole...

so he managed to beat Alcaraz- breaking latest...

Tony Parker becomes the first Frenchman to enter...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy