Consternation in France after homophobic chants

The French government reacted with dismay after homophobic chants during the French top game between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Marseille (4-0) on Sunday evening. The government’s anti-discrimination commissioner, Olivier Klein, said on Monday that he was very shocked by the chants in the Prinzenparkstadion in Paris and would contact the league association with a view to sanctions. It is also being examined whether the judiciary will be involved.

From the PSG stands, the Marseille supporters were insulted with homophobic insults for almost a quarter of an hour. “It is unthinkable that we turn a deaf ear to such hateful and homophobic chants in our stands,” Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said on Monday.

Those responsible should be banned from stadiums

Regardless of the rivalry between the clubs, such chants must be fought relentlessly. “I already made sure last night that there would be a decisive response.” Those responsible should be identified and made to answer to the judiciary so that they can be banned from the stadiums.

As the sports newspaper L’Equipe reported, the capital club condemned “all forms of discrimination and especially homophobia” in a statement. According to the newspaper, some PSG players also joined in the rude but not homophobic chants of their fans after the game was won.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

