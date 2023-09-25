Home » Consternation in France after homophobic chants
Sports

Consternation in France after homophobic chants

by admin
Consternation in France after homophobic chants

The French government reacted with dismay after homophobic chants during the French top game between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Marseille (4-0) on Sunday evening. The government’s anti-discrimination commissioner, Olivier Klein, said on Monday that he was very shocked by the chants in the Prinzenparkstadion in Paris and would contact the league association with a view to sanctions. It is also being examined whether the judiciary will be involved.

From the PSG stands, the Marseille supporters were insulted with homophobic insults for almost a quarter of an hour. “It is unthinkable that we turn a deaf ear to such hateful and homophobic chants in our stands,” Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said on Monday.

Those responsible should be banned from stadiums

Regardless of the rivalry between the clubs, such chants must be fought relentlessly. “I already made sure last night that there would be a decisive response.” Those responsible should be identified and made to answer to the judiciary so that they can be banned from the stadiums.

As the sports newspaper L’Equipe reported, the capital club condemned “all forms of discrimination and especially homophobia” in a statement. According to the newspaper, some PSG players also joined in the rude but not homophobic chants of their fans after the game was won.

See also  Not bad the seventh place of Ana Feltre in Cles De Paoli's gold and Asia Barp's silver shine

You may also like

Back to the office: 3 tips for staying...

Hockey among kangaroos, the NHL in Australia was...

The NFL Expands Its Reach: Brazil and Spain...

Haibike Hybe, the e-MTB with a racing spirit

“It is essential to reimburse adapted and therapeutic...

The president of Red Star: EuroLeague? Final Four...

E-Sports Events Kick Off at Hangzhou Asian Games...

My fault! The legendary coach took the defeat...

Napoli, Garcia and the relationship with Osimhen and...

The 19th Asian Games Opening Ceremony: A Fusion...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy