The loud shouts, the mighty drums, the rolling crowd… These are the classic impressions left by Xi’an fans watching the game. The reporter recently visited and learned that after years of accumulation, Xi’an now not only has rich experience in hosting competitions, but also has built its own competition system for social football, campus football, and youth football. Football fans can show themselves on different stages and be happy. kick the ball.





Policy Support

football man fighting for the first

In January 2021, the General Office of the Xi’an Municipal People’s Government issued the “Implementation Opinions of the Xi’an Municipal People’s Government on Building a World Famous Event City, Accelerating the Development of the Sports Industry and Promoting Sports Consumption”. Basketball and volleyball “three balls” level, actively undertake national A-level sports events, and strive to create a number of independent sports events with rich connotations, good prospects and sustainable operation. As the world‘s No. 1 sport, football has a huge influence, and there are many football fans in Xi’an. With the support of the policy, football people are fighting for the first place, making every effort to promote the in-depth development of football in Xi’an.

Xi’an Football Management Center has taken multiple measures to implement relevant policies. First, to build a diversified competition system for football events in Xi’an. The Municipal Football Association, the Football Associations of all districts and counties, and various youth training institutions make concerted efforts to organize events, among which the representative events include Chinese urban children’s football. League, Xi’an Youth Football Championship, etc.; second, straighten out the management system of football events in Xi’an; Reward mechanism to reward advanced units and individuals who actively participate in and hold various football events in Xi’an. In order to do a good job in football competitions, the Xi’an Football Association also organizes competition supervision training courses and referee supervision (chief referee) training courses. The competition department of the association selects competition supervision and referee supervision to conduct professional management of the competition.

Rich competitions

Xi’an people enjoy a feast

Xi’an has a strong football atmosphere and is a well-known football city in the country. In recent years, it has hosted many international and domestic competitions, such as hosting the Asian qualifiers for the World Cup in Russia in 2016, hosting the Chinese team international football competition in 2017, and even more from 2017 to 2019. It has hosted three consecutive “Belt and Road” International Youth Football Invitational Tournaments. Through these events, the ancient capital of the millennium has shown a vibrant city image to the world and spread a profound football culture. In the future, with the opening of the Xi’an International Football Center, it will attract the world‘s top teams to play.

Xi’an not only has rich experience in hosting international events, but also hosted professional football leagues. The data shows that from 2017 to 2019, China Second Division held 47 games, the Football Association Cup held 3 games, and the Women’s League One held 27 games, and many more games. The game attendance rate even exceeds the average attendance rate of the top professional leagues in the Super League. Ke Xingping, honorary president of the Shaanxi Fans Association, told reporters: “Xi’an has indeed hosted many high-level and high-quality games over the years. Take the World Preliminaries as an example, both sides of the game were a contest of real swords and guns, and the whole audience during the game The horns of northern Shaanxi were shouted, the fans in Xi’an beating the drums of charge, and the people in the stands of the Suzaku stand one after another.

Perfect system

The ancient city people are happy to play football

To build and improve the football competition system, it is necessary not only to hold international competitions and high-level professional competitions, but also to do a lot of work in social football and campus football. In social football, in 2018 and 2019, Xi’an hosted 28 championships, providing amateur players with the opportunity to enter the professional arena. In addition, in the past two years, Xi’an has also held hundreds of football competitions for boys and girls of all ages, providing a platform for children who want to take the professional football path. It is understood that Xi’an has created many independent brand events including the Xi’an Youth Campus Football Finals and the “Dream Chasing Cup” Youth Football Invitational Tournament.

The main purpose of developing campus football is to expand the football population, create a football atmosphere, and tap football talents. Over the years, the school football competition system in Xi’an has become more and more perfect, with intra-school leagues, school-to-school competitions, and even the city-level finals all flourishing. Data shows that in 2015, there were only 49 schools that launched class leagues, but in 2021, the number will increase to 436, and the number of districts and counties to launch school-level leagues will reach 20. Professionals explained: “The explosive growth of data shows that the football competition system in Xi’an is constantly improving. Players of all ages, different groups, and even amateur and professional players can find and participate in games that suit them. This will also promote the The all-round development of football in Xi’an!”

Text/Wang Ruitu, Omnimedia Reporter of Xi’an Newspaper Industry/Wang Jian, Omnimedia Reporter of Xi’an Newspaper Industry