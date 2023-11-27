“Construction of the new Milan stadium starting at the end of 2024, ready in 2028” – Sport Marketing News

“Construction begins at the end of 2024, beginning of 2025, we expect the inauguration in 2028, for the 2028-2029 football season”. As Paolo Scaronipresident of Enel and AC Milan, in his speech at the ‘Lombardy World Summit’ underway at the IBM Studios in Milan, on the new stadium in San Donato.

“Even if – he admitted – when one makes these predictions, one enters dangerous territory, this is nevertheless our plan”.

In his role also as president of Milan, Scaroni spoke about sport and the Olympics with the president of CONI, Giovanni Malagò.

“Sport and football in particular – said the AC Milan president – ​​is one of the central elements of ‘soft power’ at a global level, we see it with what Saudi Arabia is doing at the moment to take a slice of this global ‘soft power’, but I wanted to go back to what Malagò said when talking about the related activities of the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games. I would like to talk about the related activities of the Milan stadium. If we managed to build a stadium in Milan – he continued – a stadium of the level that all the great teams in the world have, we would bring in a phenomenal supply”.

“The only benefit that Italian football has – Scaroni further noted – is the ‘Growth Decree’ which allows us to sign important foreign players, with tax benefits. Every now and then I hear people say that they would like to take away this benefit, if this were to happen, Italian football would lose its authority and spectacularity and therefore the result would be negative for the entire system.”