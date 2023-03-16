The 50 basis point increase in interest rates decided today by the ECB represents an average blow of +35 euros per installment for Italian families who have taken out a variable rate mortgage. This was stated by Codacons, which provides estimates on the effects of the ECB’s decision on the pockets of Italians in a market, that of mortgages, which is worth 426 billion euros in Italy.

It will be necessary to wait for the next few weeks to understand how the market will respond to the rise in interest rates – explains Codacons – In recent days the Euribor, the reference index for variable rate mortgages, has stood at around 2.62% for one-month loans , 2.82% for three months: if the increase decided by the ECB were to be transferred entirely to the market, the Euribor would rise to 3.12% (for one month) and 3.32% (for three months).

Considering an average range of variable-rate mortgages for an amount between 125,000 and 150,000 euros, for a duration of 25 years, i.e. the amount most requested in Italy by those who take out a loan for the purchase of a house, the monthly installment is therefore destined to rise between 30 and 40 euros as a result of today’s decision by the ECB – analyzes Codacons – However, if we consider all the increases imposed by the European Central Bank starting from last year, the monthly installment of a variable rate mortgage it will rise overall between 210 and 270 euros compared to what was paid in 2021, with repercussions on families between +2,520 and + 3,240 euros per year. And it is certainly no coincidence that, in the last year, as many as 2.4 million families with a variable rate mortgage have declared difficulty in paying the installments, concludes the association.

In the estimation of Mutuionlinemoreover, the impact on the installments of a variable rate mortgage following this new increase reaches over 6% more. “Compared to February last year, the installment of a variable mortgage, from 140,000 euros to 20 years, has so far increased by 25.3% (from 625 to 783 euros), and for a mortgage from 250,000 to 30 years has grown by 43.7% (from 793 to 1,139 euro).With the further increase, the 20-year installment will reach 819 euro and 1,212 euro at 30 years, with a further increase in the installment of 4.6% and 6.4% compared to today.It is also interesting to evaluate the impact of the increase in installments on the average income of an Italian family, equal to 33 thousand euros net per year: if in February 2022 the 20-year mortgage payment weighed 22 % of the monthly income, with the increase it will reach 30% of the monthly income.Even higher is the increase in the 30-year mortgage payment, which goes from 20% to 40% of the monthly income.

