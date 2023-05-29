Contact Horford-Butler, the NBA report confirms the validity of the call

The detailed Last Two Minute Report of Game 6 of the Heat-Celtics revealed two referee errors — both against Boston — while excluding any doubts for the whistle on Jimmy Butler three seconds from the end.

The report, released Sunday night, said officials missed two of 32 situations the league investigated in the final 120 seconds of play: a violation of the court by Heat forward Caleb Martin on a missed free throw by Jaylen Brown with 1:01 left in the fourth quarter, and a foul on Jayson Tatum by Heat guard Gabe Vincent on a field goal drive with 33.5 seconds left. That play eventually ended with Tatum blocked by Bam Adebayo and Miami getting the ball back.

On the contrary, in the end there were no doubts about the Horford-Butler contact in the final, an action at the center of many discussions in the post-victory analysis in Boston.

Initially, referee Josh Tiven had called a foul on Horford with 2.1 seconds left and ruled it a two-point foul. But because Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla disputed the call, the NBA had a chance to look into the entire action, according to Monty McCutchen, the league’s senior vice president, head of referee development and training. The league saw one of Horford’s arms go through Butler’s and stopped him with three seconds to go, thus adding nine-tenths of a second to the clock.

The other discussion of Butler’s play concerned whether he double-dribbled after he lost the ball. The report stated that he did not, explaining that Butler “loses control of the ball when he finishes his dribble, then recovers it and successfully attempts a shot downfield.”