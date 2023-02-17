It is certainly not the best year for Juve. First the elimination from the Champions League and then the penalty in the league which excluded the bianconeri from the Scudetto race. Now also for the super armored seat of Allegri (for which John Elkann had spent words of praise because the only one able to face this delicate moment), some doubts emerge.

Despite the mega contract that binds the coach from Livorno to Juve until 2025, Is Max really untouchable? The question hovers among the fans and insiders especially because there is talk of a possible return at home, then at Juventus, of Antonio Conte, a great ex first on the pitch, then on the bench. The Tottenhan coach could steal the job from his colleague. Of course they will have to be done first economic assessments by the company then there will also be the Champions League issue.

In fact, Juve has practically only one way to reach the top continental tournament: to win the Europa League. But even in this case, there are many doubts. After the draw with Nantes (with a penalty denied to the bianconeri in the last second), a victory is needed in the second leg otherwise the lack of qualification could make the club review its plans. With the name of Conte that could reappear.