Conte and Milan, a living suggestion. But a sensational surprise name emerges from Germany

Conte-Milan, the suggestion begins to take shape. The Salento coach, currently free after his last experience with Tottenham which ended last March, is Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s great dream for the Devil’s bench. This was assured by Sport Mediaset, according to which contacts and major diplomatic work have already begun. The requests of the former Juve player would have been clear right from the start.

The coach, in the first contacts with Cardinale’s club, reiterated his intention not to enter the race while at the same time opening up the possibility to land on the Devil’s bench from next July 1st.

Conte he would have asked Milan for clear guarantees on the project and the team’s competitiveness: the Salento native is tickled by the possibility of winning the scudetto after having already done so with Juventus and Inter and would have no problem accepting the challenge.

Ibrahimovic, with whom Conte shares the character of the boundless and continuous desire to win, is convinced that only the former Chelsea player has the ability to carry on Pioli’s work and withstand the pressure of a club as large as the Rossoneri.

The great maneuvers are therefore underway: despite the strong competition from the Bianconeri and Roma, the Devil is confident of being able to convince the coach.

In the meantime, Stefano Pioli’s fate now seems sealed. After the doubts of the owners following the comeback draw against Salernitana, Cardinale and Furlani decided to confirm the coach not only due to the positive opinion of the leaders of the dressing room and Ibrahimovic himself but more probably due to the lack of valid alternatives.

The idea of ​​the Rossoneri club would be the original one, that is to finish the season with the Emilian coach and then say goodbye in June but the patience, between mixed results and series of muscle injuries, is over. The match against Sassuolo will be decisive. If victory doesn’t come, Ibra already has a ferryman ready until June: Ignazio Abate, current coach of the AC Milan Primavera.

The Glasner suggestion comes up

Meanwhile, the sensational suggestion of Glasner, winner of the Europa League in 2022 with Eintracht Frankfurt, has emerged from Germany today. According to various German media, Glasner would be the club’s chosen one for next season but would be ready to take over immediately if Pioli were to be sacked. In this sense, Saturday’s match against Sassuolo will be practically decisive.

