The Football Association defined the behavior of the two coaches as “inappropriate”, who almost reached the physical clash and was sent off at the end of Chelsea-Tottenham

The tension continued throughout the second half, until the handshake at the final whistle that led to a glowing face to face with a double expulsion for Conte and Tuchel in the derby between Chelsea and Tottenham, which ended 2-2. A behavior, defined as “inappropriate”, for which the Football Association has opened disciplinary proceedings against the two coaches. “Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte are both accused of violating the FA’s E3 rule following the match between Chelsea and Tottenham last Sunday. It is noted that the behavior of the two coaches was inappropriate at the end of the match. Tuchel and Conte have until Thursday 18 August for the respective depositions “reads the note from the English federation.

It all began in the 68th minute, after Hojbjerg’s momentary equalizer that led Conte to rejoice in front of the Chelsea bench. Tuchel complained to referee Taylor for an alleged foul by Bentancur, a situation that the referee had not gone to review on the monitor. There was the first exchange on and both had been booked. At 77 ‘the Blues go ahead with James with the accompanying exultation of the German coach in front of the Tottenham bench. Then the handshake in the final, shortly after Kane’s equalizer in full recovery: Conte is with his head down, Tuchel wants me to look him in the eye and won’t let go. The two are almost in contact, the intervention of the technical staff is needed to separate them. Taylor ejects both of them, but the FA could opt for a heavier penalty than a simple one-day disqualification.

August 15 – 8:09 pm

