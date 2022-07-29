Home Sports Conte: I am honest with Mourinho and respect each other. We will all be challengers in the league – yqqlm
Conte: I am honest with Mourinho and respect each other. We will all be challengers in the league

Original title: Conte: I and Mourinho treat each other honestly and respect each other, we will all be challengers in the league

Conte: I am honest with Mourinho and respect each other, we will all be challengers in the league

Live it, July 29. In an interview with a reporter from Gazzetta dello Sport, Tottenham coach Conte talked about the topic of Rome coach Mourinho.

Conte said: “The relationship between me and Mourinho? Now we have a good relationship, we are open and respectful to each other. Tomorrow before the game, we will greet each other normally, Tottenham also It is a pleasure to play against such a strong opponent as Roma in the pre-season.”

“Our goal with Roma in the new season is to be challengers in their respective leagues, to challenge the ‘dominance’ of other teams? We are all doing well, so it’s a good comparison. We have to compete with Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United compete, and Roma face important teams like Inter, Milan and Juventus.”

“The UEFA Cup was sentenced to 0-3 Rennes in the final round of the group stage due to the new crown? I think it is unfair. We were not eliminated by our will. We could have been the protagonists. But I am very happy that Mu Rinho led Roma to the European Cup.”

