(ANSA) – MILAN, FEBRUARY 14 – Antonio Conte does not close the doors to a future that could bring him back to Italy: “But now I want to live in the present, many things have happened this year”, explains the Tottenham coach, after the 1-0 defeat against Milan in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League. “I’m Italian and, as a former coach, Italy will always be in my heart. There will never be a problem coming back.” (HANDLE).

