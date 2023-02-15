Home Sports Conte: “I’ll never have a problem returning to Italy” – Football
Sports

Conte: “I’ll never have a problem returning to Italy” – Football

by admin
Conte: “I’ll never have a problem returning to Italy” – Football
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, FEBRUARY 14 – Antonio Conte does not close the doors to a future that could bring him back to Italy: “But now I want to live in the present, many things have happened this year”, explains the Tottenham coach, after the 1-0 defeat against Milan in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League. “I’m Italian and, as a former coach, Italy will always be in my heart. There will never be a problem coming back.” (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy