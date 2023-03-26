Conte, 53, quit a week after harshly criticizing players for poor performances. After a 3-3 draw with Southampton, over which Tottenham already led 3-1, he declared that they are selfish, don’t play as a team, don’t want to help each other and don’t put their heart into the game.

Conte has been in charge of Tottenham since November 2021, with the team advancing to the Champions League thanks to fourth place in the Premier League. In the current season, Spurs are fourth with 49 points. They are 20 points adrift of leaders Arsenal and two points clear of fifth-placed Newcastle, but United have two games in hand.