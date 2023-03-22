Antonio Conte is close to being sacked by Tottenham. According to all British media, the Spurs they would have decided to remove the bench from the Italian coach after the alleged revolt of the players. L’elimination from the Champions League in the round of 16 at the hands of Milan he certified Tottenham’s crisis and brought out the intolerance of the locker room towards Conte.

The clash with Richarlison

The striker richarlisonstar of Brazil in the recent World Cup in Qatar, attacked the coach harshly: “This season is a but”. The reply from the Apulian coach was immediate: “Richarlison didn’t criticize me. He said that his season is a m … a. And he’s right”. And according to the Sun, part of the locker room sided with the Brazilian and against Conte.

Conte: “The problem? I see selfish players on and off the pitch”

After the draw with Southampton (3-3) it was the Apulian coach who criticized his players for the team’s performance. “I keep seeing selfish players on and off the pitch, and that’s our problemPlayers don’t play with their hearts… something we’ve gotten used to here at Tottenham for some time now,” said Conte. “Tottenham’s story is this: for 20 years they have never won anything and do you know why? Do you think the fault lies only with the club or with all the technicians who arrive? Until now I’ve tried to hide the situation, but there are 10 games left, that’s enough,” added the coach whose contract expires in June.

Ryan Mason on the bench until the end of the season

But the Italian coach’s adventure could end much sooner. Second The TelegraphPresident Daniel Levy would like to exempt him now for entrust the team to Ryan Mason, currently Tottenham’s technical collaborator, until the end of the season. Conte sits on the bench of the Spurs from November 2021.

Future at Inter but the salary is too high

Free or almost free from the link with Tottenham, Conte is preparing to return to Italy. For a few months Inter overcame Juve as the big favorite to bring the coach of the Nerazzurri Scudetto number 19 back to Serie A. But for now there is a big obstacle: the salary of 17 million net per season. And President Steven Zhang can’t afford to budget for that figure. Conte has reiterated this season that he wants to return to coaching in Serie A to be closer to his family, but to lead Inter he will therefore have to reduce his requests for engagement.