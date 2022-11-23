Home Sports Conte together with his former Juve team-mates: ‘Nice to meet again’, also present Moggi and Lippi PHOTO
The former coach of Juventus, Antonio Contehas published a photo on social media that sees him together with his former companions black and white. “Nice to meet again after a long time,” wrote the current Tottenham manager. Among those present, in addition to Paolo Montero, Alessio Tacchinardi, Pessotto, Ferrara, Tacconi, Peruzzi, Ravanelli, Rampulla and Di Livio, alsoand Marcello Lippi. The latter, the coach of that team that managed to proclaim itself European champion in 1996. Also present was the former manager White blackLuciano Moggi.

