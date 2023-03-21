Antonio Conte’s future on the Tottenham bench seems increasingly uncertain. After the draw against Southampton, the Spurs manager vented heavily in the press conference: “It’s unacceptable after being ahead 3-1. It’s time to get into the problem: I’ve seen selfish players, here we’re used to don’t play under pressure. This owner has been around for 20 years and he’s never won anything, why?” . To then conclude: “If we continue like this we will end up outside Europe”. Words that made a lot of noise and opened a clear rift between the coach and the players but also between the coach and the club, even if the same In the hours following his words, Conte had clarified by telephone with President Daniel Levy, explaining that the outburst was not against the property.

The Telegraph: “Goodbye this week”. Sky Sports: “Decisive next 48 hours”

In any case, the situation at Spurs can only be turbulent to the point that, according to the Telegraph, Tottenham have already decided to sack Antonio Conte. The divorce between the parties could be consummated in advance of the expiry date of the contract, already within this week. “The most likely scenario is believed to be Conte’s departure being agreed this week, with Ryan Mason most likely taking up the post until the end of the season in time for Tottenham’s next match against Everton on 3 April.” , reads the English newspaper. Nothing has been communicated to Conte at the moment, but the next few hours will be decisive for understanding how the company in north London will move, as also confirmed by. Sky Sports UK: “The decision on Antonio Conte’s future should be made in the next 48 hours”.