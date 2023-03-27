Every goodbye is different from the other. Except for Antonio Conte. Because every football divorce of the Salento coach seems to follow always the same pattern. It all starts with the request for new purchases (usually very expensive), then comes the controversy open with the company and finally the separation. It’s a script that has been repeating itself for years. Again and again and again, until you create a literary genre with tact of aphorisms now entered the collective imagination. And saw that as well Conte and the Tottenham they said goodbye, we lined up all the divorces of the Salento technician from less dramatic al more dramatic.

Atalanta, 2010

Twist: 2/4

Drama: 2/5

Controversy: 1/5

Soundtrack: 1/5

Conte’s adventure implodes after an altercation in the locker room between the coach and Cristiano to give, totemic figure for team and fans. “Ruggeri changes his attitude – writes the coach in his biography – Don’t worry, we’ll save ourselves. But we can’t sell Doni, otherwise we’ll go against the whole square”. At the beginning of January, Atalanta drew 1-1 in a friendly against Tritium, a team that plays in Serie D. There wasn’t even a shadow on Doni’s pitch. The fans start the umpteenth dispute. Three days later the Dea lost 0-2 at home against Mazzarri’s Napoli. The situation is unsustainable. “I go home and talk about the situation with my partner – writes Conte – I can’t take it anymore. I can’t express myself. I can’t work as I would like. The pressures of the square are not managed as it should be. The Ruggeris accept the resignation and I leave without it severance pay“. It ends like this. But perhaps it will be the epilogue less bitter by Conte.

Chelsea, 2018

Twist: 2/5

Drama: 3/5

Controversy: 4/5

Soundtrack: 3/5

Conte feeds his reputation as a winner by immediately conquering the Premier League. But in the second year things with the Blues don’t go so well. At the beginning of January, the coach publicly expressed his opinion disappointment for the market carried out by the club. “I explained that we have to improve the squad to have i covered double roles not as inexperienced youngsters for a difficult league like the Premier League – says the coach – If they ask me for suggestions for names, I’m ready to give them, but it’s the club that chooses the players. I concentrate on the field to improve the material that is made available to me, the company works on the market”. The team falls in the league and closes at quinto place. But after winning the FA Cup by beating United, Antonio launches another lunge: “I have big ambitions, but I don’t have any money to spend on Chelsea.” The exemption becomes inevitable. On 15 July Conte leads the team’s training, then he is notified of his dismissal. Instead of him will come Maurizio Sarri.

National, 2016

Twist: 2/5

Drama: 3/5

Controversy: 4/5

Soundtrack: 4/5

On the first day of spring 2016 Tavecchio announces that Antonio Conte will not renew his contract with the national team. Only two months to goFrench European and the coach is already very close to agreeing with Chelsea for the following season. The first press conference in the city after the sentences of the president of the FIGC is pyrotechnics. Because Conte attacks everyone: “When after European Qualifiers I saw that another four months would pass before returning to coaching, – says Conte – I understood that I would not have accepted another two years as closed in a garage ”. But the key passage is another: “I’m sorry to see in these two years that everything was done for Antonio Conte or against Antonio Conte and not for the national team, I’m sorry because the national team belongs to everyonenot mine, if something had to be done it was done for Italy and the Italians, it wasn’t a subjective thing, but sometimes it does more audiences go to the name”. The blues will reach the quarterfinals, where they will then be eliminated from the Germania ai penalties. But the Conte era had ended months earlier.

Inter, 2021

Twist 2/5

Drama: 2/5

Controversy: 3/5

Soundtrack: 1/5

The first season atInter closes with second place and with a final, lost, of Europa League. Yet at the end of the year there is already an air of divorce. Conte publicly attacked the company, stating that he had not heard from him protected Enough. To continue together you need a meeting of three hours a Villa Bellini, in Somma Lombardo, with the top management of the company. Zhang and Marotta confirm that important efforts will be made on the market. Conte agrees to go ahead and wins it scudetto. Only at the end of the year the problem reappears. Inter must close the budget in surplus, so they will have to sacrifice un big. Conte doesn’t even want to hear about it. “For a top coach you need a project top“, explains his deputy Stellini. On May 26, Antonio leaves Inter. Always thanks to an amicable resolution.

Tottenham, 2023

Twist: 3/5

Drama: 4/5

Controversy: 5/5

Soundtrack: 4/5

The crisis started more than a month ago. While Conte is hospitalized to undergo surgery to remove the gallbladderhis Tottenham beat the Manchester City. At the end of the game, the coach makes a video call with Harry Kane to congratulate the success, only for a voice in Italian to pronounce the phrase: “Don’t come back, don’t come back again!”. Shortly after comes the verbal confrontation with richarlisonwho had complained about its non-use against the Milan. The straw that breaks the camel’s back, however, comes after the comeback since Southamptonlast in the standings. In the press conference Conte points the finger at his players: “They don’t want to play under pressure, they are selfish. It’s easy that way – he said publicly – the story of Tottenham is this, they are twenty years That they don’t win something”. And again: “Some people think we can fight. But fight for what? With this spirit, this attitude, this commitment? For seventh, eighth, tenth place? I’m not used to being in this location. I’m really angry and everyone has to take their responsibilities. Not just the club, the coach and the staff. Players must be involved in this situation why is it time to change it if Tottenham wants change“. So the ending was unavoidable.

Bari, 2009

Plot twist: 5/5

Drama: 5/5

Controversy: 5/5

Soundtrack: 1/5

An unforgettable year and a half. In December of 2007 Joseph Materazzi he resigned and Perinetti decided to focus on Antonio Conte. The first year Bari finished 11th in B, then wins the championship 4 days early thanks to a kick super offensive. The party doesn’t take off. It seems that the technician has gods doubts about his future in Puglia, also because there are rumors of an interest from Juventus. At the beginning of June Conte renews. “I could not fail to take into account the affection that the fans have shown towards me,” he says. But Serie A is something else. The technician demands acquisitions. And quite a few too. “There’s a huge amount of work to do,” admits Perinetti. Only that the market never takes off. Before leaving for the holidays in Greece, Conte goes to the office to ask updates on the negotiations. The answers he gets don’t quite go to his liking, so much so that on 23 June, surprisingly, he resigns. “They were with Conte differences on the timing and choices of the players”, explains Matarrese. A few years later the coach will explain his farewell thus: “I didn’t want to be made fun of. I had asked 8 purchases and they had denied me. They were too many. Then 10 were made and I still wonder why. I remember that that year there were political elections and before the outcome there was talk of a certain project. Immediately after the elections, the project disappeared”.

Juventus, 2014

Plot twist: 5/5

Drama: 5/5

Controversy: 5/5

Soundtrack: 5/5

One of the goodbyes most iconic of football history. Because it comes suddenly, later three championships consecutive. On 5 May 2014, Juventus was celebrating at the Stadium when journalists teased Antonio Conte by asking him what the Lady still needed to play on par with the big one from Europa. The answer goes straight into legend. “You can’t sit at a table in a restaurant from 100 euro con 10 euros in your pocket. In Europe there are teams that are economically unreachable and it will be very hard for me to see an Italian team in the Champions League final in the years to come”. It’s actually a way to ask the club others reinforcements: Iturbe, Cuadrado and Sanchez above all. The situation that arises is particular. It almost seems that Conte’s winning aura is overshadowing Juventus. Continuing together is difficile, maybe too much. In the first days of the training camp, no new players were seen, Iturbe ended up in Rome. It’s too much. On July 15, just before 8 pm, Conte and the club announce the mutual termination of the contract. “Winning is difficult and requires a lot of effort everywhere – says a Juventus Channel – and in a club like Juventus, which boasts such an important tradition of victories and where it exists the obligation of victory, it may be more tiring compared to other parts. But whoever has proven to be a winner bears well the fatigue and the pressures that follow”. It’s the beginning ofit was Allegri. One more era more successful for the black and whites.