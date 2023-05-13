Continental confirms ultracyclist Omar Di Felice as Ambassador – Sport Marketing News

Continentala leading company in the production of tires, which has been paying close attention to the world of cycling for some time, renews its partnership with the Italian ultracyclist Omar Di Felice to draw attention to the important issues of road safety, sustainability and respect for the environment.

This well-established relationship is based on common values. «Environmental protection and safety are two important pillars for Continental, an integral part of the Group’s development strategy. A commitment that takes the form of various activities and we are proud to be able to count on the support of an extraordinary athlete like Omar Di Felice, an authoritative figure in the bike world who, thanks to his notoriety, becomes the spokesperson for these issues », comment George Cattaneo, PR & Communication Manager of Continental Italy.

The first activity of 2023 that involves the Roman athlete in collaboration with Continental is participation in the Giro-E, non-competitive race along the roads of the Giro d’Italia. This initiative represents an important opportunity for the Group to turn the spotlight on safety, sustainable mobility and respect for the road ecosystem, which today contemplates a plurality of vehicles of different types.

«Spreading the culture of the bicycle is one of my most ambitious missions. A goal that can no longer be postponed. Only through a widespread awareness of the importance of light mobility and emphasizing the value of respect on the street, starting with the components most exposed to risks, can we try to restore a more human and sustainable dimension to our cities and to the places where we decide to move . A work that needs the joint contribution of athletes, institutions and companies sensitive to the issue such as Continental, with which for some years I have been trying to convey these messages and greater attention to sustainability: environmental but also social and human». declares the ultracyclist Omar Di Felice.

Precisely to make public opinion more aware of these by now essential issues, Continental and Omar Di Felice will continue their collaboration also at the Tour de France.