Continued speculation about Hamilton’s move to Ferrari

The speculation about a change from Formula 1 record world champion Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes to Ferrari never ends. As the English newspaper “Daily Mail” reports, “Scuderia” wants to offer the 38-year-old Briton a contract with a salary of around 46 million euros for the coming season.

Hamilton is only tied to Mercedes until the end of this year. Recently, however, he had emphasized several times that he wanted to continue driving for the Silver Arrows in the future.

Money should play a secondary role

The “Daily Mail” provided more concrete facts and figures on Monday for the first time. Money should play a supporting role, since Hamilton also earns a lot at Mercedes and would continue to earn it, it said. However, according to the newspaper, Hamilton is said to be in personal contact with the powerful Ferrari boss John Elkann. The American is the major decision-maker at the famous automobile manufacturer and is responsible for the entire group.

Hamilton recently said in an interview with the US broadcaster ESPN that he had already imagined what it would be like to “drive in red”. “But then I go to my team, to Mercedes, and that’s my home. I’m happy where I am.” Hamilton hasn’t signed a contract yet, “but we’re working on one.” The Briton has been driving for the team since 2013 and has won six of his seven world titles in the Silver Arrow.

