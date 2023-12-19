Continuing “Frozen”, the FILA KIDS National Snowboard Youth Competition concluded successfully_TOM Sports

FILA KIDS Boosts Its Professional Recognition in Youth Ice and Snow Sports, Launches New Fashion Series

FILA KIDS, the high-end sports fashion children’s brand under FILA, is gearing up for the ice and snow season with a focus on creating IP for youth ski sports events and launching new ice and snow sports fashions. The brand is aiming to boost its professional recognition and expand its industry-leading position in the ice and snow sports fashion market.

Recently, FILA KIDS sponsored the 2023-2024 National Snowboarding Parallel Events Youth Competition, which concluded successfully in Zhangjiakou. The event, organized by the Winter Sports Management Center of the State Sports General Administration and hosted by the Zhangjiakou Municipal Sports Bureau, saw FILA KIDS join hands with professional ski youths at the Cuiyun Mountain in Zhangjiakou, the holy land of the Winter Olympics, to participate in an Italian-style luxury ski competition.

The event is the first youth ski competition jointly organized by FILA KIDS and the Chinese Ski Association. Its aim is to help cultivate young talents in domestic snowboarding parallel projects and to achieve the goal of “300 million people on the ice and snow”. Additionally, the brand exclusively sponsored the successful 2023-2024 National Alpine Skiing Youth Championship in Songhua Lake.

The successful holding of the two major domestic authoritative events provides another professional endorsement for FILA KIDS in the field of ice and snow sports. This further triggers the “Gu Ailing Effect” and enhances the brand’s reputation.

A review of FILA KIDS’ opening day activities over the years shows the brand’s focus and investment in ice and snow sports tracks. Since the launch of the first National Alpine Skiing Open in 2021, the event’s IP influence has continued to expand, and its sponsorship by FILA KIDS has helped it become the top platform in China to select young professional skiers to qualify for the Winter Olympics.

In addition to increasing the professionalism of the event, FILA KIDS has continued to develop professional ski sports equipment, focusing on improving the functionality of its products to provide comfort and safety for children’s ice and snow sports experience. The brand also introduced the FILA KIDS SKI ski series products in the “Glory of Ice and Snow” theme.

The new product series includes children’s ski clothing that uses the Lingkong Ice and Snow Technology, offering snow protection, wear-resistance, wind-resistance, and modular design to create a comfortable, safe, elegant, and fashionable ice and snow sports experience for children.

By organizing skiing experiences, snow games, and mountaintop dinner activities, FILA KIDS is further promoting the development of ice and snow sports and encouraging more people to embrace ice and snow as not just a sport, but also a fashionable and leisure lifestyle.

FILA KIDS continues to empower the development of ice and snow sports by leveraging event IP, membership activities, and product creation in an effort to create a new fashion brand for ski sports.

