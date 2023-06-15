Continuing to write glory—China athletes sprint to Hangzhou Asian Games – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 15th. On the 15th, the Hangzhou Asian Games ushered in the 100-day countdown to the opening. As the protagonists of this grand event, Chinese athletes are working hard and sprinting with all their strength. They look forward to achieving excellent results at home and showing their best .

Due to the one-year postponement, the current Asian Games will be held in the same year or even next to multiple individual world championships, and the Paris Olympics is only one year away. Therefore, the preparation rhythm of each team is different from the past. Challenge Also bigger.

Advantageous projects look forward to continued glory

Since 1982, the Chinese delegation has continuously dominated the gold medal list of the Asian Games. In this Asian Games, the weightlifting team, table tennis team, diving team, shooting team, etc. will continue to defend the glory of the “Gold Medalist”.

The Chinese weightlifting team is currently in summer training in Beijing. Wang Xin, the team leader, said that participating in the Asian Games is a rare experience for athletes, especially young athletes. “Comprehensive sports games can improve their competition experience and psychological quality, which is of great benefit to preparing for the Paris Olympics. No matter which event, we will do our best to win. Especially to get good grades at home.”

Despite its superior strength, the Chinese weightlifting team never underestimates the enemy. Wang Xin said that some of the opponents in the Asian Games will also be Olympic opponents, such as Li Fabin’s rival of the same level and Indonesian veteran Irawan. “Our usual training must be against the highest standards, and we win in success rate, strength and mentality.”

The Chinese diving team can be called “the trump card of the trump card”. Since participating in the competition, it has never lost the gold medal in the Asian Games, and there will be no surprises this time.

The national table tennis team won the gold medal at the recently concluded Durban World Table Tennis Championships, and the Asian Games will naturally defend all the champions. Liu Guoliang, chairman of the Chinese Table Tennis Association, said that the Hangzhou Asian Games is the last comprehensive event before the Paris Olympics. In terms of home pressure and competition atmosphere, the test of athletes is more comprehensive than that of the World Table Tennis Championships. The team will be dominated by me , defend honor.

The Asian Games badminton arena is often more competitive. Guoyu has just reached the top of the Sudirman Cup World Badminton Mixed Team Championship this year. Women’s singles player Chen Yufei is a native of Zhejiang. She said: “I will not bear too much pressure. I want to show myself better.”

The Chinese shooting team won 8 gold medals in 20 events in the last Asian Games. Although the rules have been revised repeatedly in recent years, and many countries and regions in Asia have masters, especially India’s shooting has made great progress, the Chinese team has a solid overall foundation and is still the most competitive.

In terms of traditional sports, Chinese swimming has made remarkable progress in recent years, but the Asian Games will still be a tough battle. Zhang Yufei, the “double champion” of the Tokyo Olympics, is expected to participate in 7 events. In addition to striving to win, she also hopes to break the world record in the women’s 100-meter butterfly; veteran Wang Shun will usher in his fourth Asian Games. Here the national flag is hoisted and the national anthem played. In terms of track and field, the Chinese team has certain advantages in women’s race walking, women’s throwing and other events. Famous generals such as Gong Lijiao, Liu Hong, and Yang Jiayu all have the strength to compete for gold and silver in the World Series.

The “Three Big Balls” strive forward

The “Three Big Balls” particularly affected the hearts of the country.

In 2022, the Chinese women’s football team will regain the Asian Cup championship after 16 years. This year, “Clanging Rose” is facing three competitions: the Women’s Football World Cup, the Hangzhou Asian Games, and the Paris Olympic qualifiers. It can be said that the time is tight and the task is heavy.

“There are many difficulties to challenge. I don’t know what will happen in the future. We will play game by game and try our best to achieve the goal. Fortunately, the World Cup is nearly a month away from the Asian Games, and we have to make arrangements.” Coach Shui Qingxia said that the Chinese women’s football team will adjust personnel according to the tactical requirements of different games, so that everyone can do their best in every stage of the game.

The Chinese women’s basketball team won the World Cup runner-up in 2022, tying the best record in history. “After the World Cup, we set new goals. The runner-up does not mean that we are a strong team in the world. We will start from scratch when we step off the podium.” Head coach Zheng Wei said.

Recently, the women’s basketball girls are training in Europe, and their opponents include Spain, France, Belgium, Serbia and other strong teams. “Training opportunities are rare. I hope to strengthen the running-in through the game and help young players accumulate experience.” Zheng Wei said.

The Chinese three-person women’s basketball team is also worth looking forward to. The main goal of the team this year is to accumulate points through competitions and qualify for the Paris Olympics, in addition to winning the Asian Games championship. Team leader Chai Wensheng said that according to the schedule, the Asian Games and the three-person basketball U23 World Cup coincide. The Chinese team needs to consider how to configure the team to ensure that the two-line battle can complete the two major tasks.

The Chinese women’s volleyball team will strive to defend their title. Prior to this, they won all 4 games in the World Women’s Volleyball League in Nagoya, Japan. “The competition has tested the results of closed training in the past three months.” Head coach Cai Bin said that the women’s volleyball team has multiple tasks such as the Paris Olympic Qualifying Tournament, the World Women’s Volleyball League, and the Asian Games this year. The team will send different lineups according to the situation.

The Chinese men’s Asian Games team will play against South Korea’s U24 men’s football team twice on June 15 and 19. “Targeted tactical training is very important. The players need to play their due level. I also hope to test the team through the match with the South Korean team.” Asian Games coach Dejan Djurjevic said. The Chinese Basketball Association announced on June 13 a new list of Chinese men’s basketball training camps. The team will conduct training and selection in Qingdao from June 23 to July 6.

New Project Thirst for Glory

E-sports and break dancing are new competition events in this Asian Games, and the Chinese team is expected to write glory in these new youthful events.

In the breakdancing women’s category, 17-year-old Liu Qingyi is undoubtedly a popular contestant. She first won the silver at the 2022 Breakdancing World Championships and won the Chinese team’s first Breakdancing World Championships medal. She continued her good form this year and won two championships and one runner-up in three Olympic points competitions. In the men’s category, the Chinese team also made breakthroughs. Captain Shang Xiaoyu successfully broke through to the quarterfinals in the top 16 round-robin match of the Paris Olympic Points Tournament in Montpellier, creating the best result for a Chinese male player in the Breakdancing Olympic Points Tournament.

However, Japan, South Korea, Kazakhstan and other teams also have excellent players. Together, they will attack for the historic breakdancing Asian Games title.

Also popular among young people is e-sports. There are 7 e-sports events in the Hangzhou Asian Games, namely League of Legends, Glory of Kings (Asian Games version), Peace Elite (Asian Games version), Dota (DOTA2), Dream Three Kingdoms 2, Street Fighter 5 and FIFA Online 4.

At present, the list of national training teams for the Hangzhou Asian Games has been announced for League of Legends, Peace Elite (Asian Games version), King of Glory (Asian Games version), Dream Three Kingdoms 2, etc. The Chinese team is strong in Kings of Glory and other projects.

Raise the soldiers and horses, and beat the drums to urge the conscripts. Zhou Jinqiang, vice chairman of the Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee and deputy director of the State Sports General Administration, said: “Hangzhou Asian Games is the home of Chinese athletes, and it is also a phased test for preparing for the Paris Olympics. They (Chinese team athletes) will strive to achieve good results and show a good style , to achieve a double harvest of sports performance and spiritual civilization.”

