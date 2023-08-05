Contract extension: Xabi Alonso – Leverkusen’s great gift

As of: 08/04/2023 7:49 p.m

Coach Xabi Alonso has extended his contract in Leverkusen. The club and he have big goals. And even if he doesn’t stay that long, it could be a gift.

It was a typical image of Xabi Alonso that Bayer 04 Leverkusen sent to the world on Friday (08/04/2023). The trainer sat relaxed, with a focused look and a very slight smile on his face and eyes, between the sports director Simon Rolfes and Fernando Carro, the chairman of the board.

Alonso had just renewed his contract. Until the summer of 2026. In the accompanying quotes, everyone involved spoke of trust, ambition and big goals. Indeed, Alonso’s October decision was something of a gift for Leverkusen.

Aura becomes mentality

In his first position as a professional coach, the 41-year-old Spaniard gave a fickle team stability, gave it a clear structure and seemingly effortlessly transferred his aura of two Champions League victories, four national championships with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich and one World Cup – and two European Championship titles with the Spanish national team brought a new mentality to the team.

Leverkusen worked their way up from 17th place to sixth place under Alonso in the Bundesliga and stormed into the semi-finals in the Europa League, some of them enthusiastically.

Alonso as a magnet for players

In the summer, the Rhinelanders spectacularly strengthened the already strong squad. And again Alonso was an important piece of the puzzle. For example, left-back Alejandro Grimaldo admitted that “Of course Alonso was a key factor in the move.”

Granit Xhaka should also have made the move to tranquil Leverkusen even easier for Alonso’s football vita – in addition to the proximity to his wife’s homeland. Since Alonso has been there, everything seems to fall into place in Leverkusen. In some corners of the republic, the club is even believed to be able to fill up the relatively empty club showcase under Alonso. Maybe even with a “salad bowl”.

And in the back of your mind Real Madrid

So much for the good side of the Alonso hype. And of course that alone justifies a contract extension. But there were also words that weren’t said as part of the big news. Apparently nobody in Leverkusen wanted to talk about the typical “build something for the long term” or “shape a new era”.

Of course you know only too well how the business works. If the team continues to develop like this and Alonso tickles the potential attributed to them to climb up the table or even win a title, Bayer 04 will quickly become too small for the big Spaniard.

After all, his home and heart club Real Madrid will have to look for a coach next summer when veteran Carlo Ancelotti becomes Brazil’s national coach. Perhaps Alonso gave Leverkusen another gift early on with his autograph. A basis for negotiation is a much better one for the club if a contract runs until 2026.

