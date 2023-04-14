Home Sports Contract until 2026: Julian Brandt extends at BVB
Sports

Contract until 2026: Julian Brandt extends at BVB

by admin
Contract until 2026: Julian Brandt extends at BVB

Status: 04/11/2023 3:46 p.m

Borussia Dortmund has extended the contract with Julian Brandt. The club announced on Tuesday.

Brandt, whose contract ran until 2024, signed with BVB until June 30, 2026. “As announced in the winter, we are now entering a phase in which we will make and announce personnel decisions step by step. Julian’s signature is a first step in this direction“said sporting director Sebastian Kehl.

Brandt is Dortmund’s second best scorer

Brandt has played his most consistent season in Dortmund since moving from Bayer Leverkusen in 2019. In the current season he is Borussia Dortmund’s second-best scorer in the Bundesliga with 8 goals and 4 assists. As a result, the 26-year-old was named “Player of the Month” by the DFL in January and February.

“Julian has developed enormously over the past year, has become much more focused in the game against the ball, regularly creates goals and excels as a shooter himself. He therefore plays a very important role in our planning and we are happy that he has decided to continue shaping Borussia Dortmund’s sporting future as a leading player‘ Kehl said.

Brandt continues to have “great fun”

Even after four years, I still have a lot of fun every single day being part of this very team, standing on the pitch with these guys and playing football for this highly emotional club with its extraordinary fans“, explained Brandt, who played in 120 Bundesliga games in four seasons (23 goals, 22 assists). In the Champions League, the 26-year-old made 27 appearances for BVB and has managed three goals and four assists so far at. “To be honest, the feeling of being in the right place at the right time has always been the most important point in my sporting lifeBrandt said.And that won’t change either.

See also  National Team: The Battle for Dual Citizenship Talent

You may also like

Basketball, Alba Berlin: The most important decision will...

Maccabi wins the match against Real Madrid, in...

Empowered by the Asian Games, campus handball has...

This is how the sports show runs on...

Bologna Milan Thiago Motta: ‘We will face Milan...

Ajax Amsterdam brings in Sven Mislintat as football...

Team Gresini Racing partner of ChainOn. The Faenza-based...

Zhejiang University men’s basketball team wins CUBA South...

Fan violence in football: the measures do not...

diocese oriented towards rejecting miracles

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy