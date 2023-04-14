Status: 04/11/2023 3:46 p.m

Borussia Dortmund has extended the contract with Julian Brandt. The club announced on Tuesday.

Brandt, whose contract ran until 2024, signed with BVB until June 30, 2026. “As announced in the winter, we are now entering a phase in which we will make and announce personnel decisions step by step. Julian’s signature is a first step in this direction “said sporting director Sebastian Kehl.

Brandt is Dortmund’s second best scorer

Brandt has played his most consistent season in Dortmund since moving from Bayer Leverkusen in 2019. In the current season he is Borussia Dortmund’s second-best scorer in the Bundesliga with 8 goals and 4 assists. As a result, the 26-year-old was named “Player of the Month” by the DFL in January and February.

“Julian has developed enormously over the past year, has become much more focused in the game against the ball, regularly creates goals and excels as a shooter himself. He therefore plays a very important role in our planning and we are happy that he has decided to continue shaping Borussia Dortmund’s sporting future as a leading player ‘ Kehl said.

Brandt continues to have “great fun”