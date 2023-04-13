Contraindications of running? Yes, there are, and it couldn’t be otherwise. Of course, we have written many times that running is good for you, that running allows you to stay healthy, that running helps to maintain a healthy weight, that it is excellent for keeping the heart healthy and muscles toned, but there is no doubt, and we must not hide it, that there are also some contraindications of runningsuch as the presence of serious cardiovascular diseases such as arrhythmias, valvulopathy e heart diseasethat of joint problems, in particular in the most stressed joints such as the hip, knees and ankles, excessive overweight or obesity, which affects the joints, and also spinal problems such as discopatiethat is, hernias and protrusions.

Contraindications of running, the 5 reasons why you shouldn’t run

Before seeing in detail the 5 contraindications of running a distinction must be made between those who jog, or run 2 or 3 times a week for about half an hour, or something more, and those who do real running, and train every day or almost, over greater distances, with intensity greater and with shorter times: paradoxically of 5 contraindications of running, most concern improvised joggers, who run without the supervision of an expert eye and without a prior sports medical examination; normally a true runner, although more prone to stress injuries (on average from 1 to 3 per year, according to a study by the University of Carolina, and here are the most frequent causes), is also more controlled both from the point from a medical, technical and competitive point of view.

Contraindication to running: cardiovascular problems

I Cardiovascular problems are the first major contraindication to running. It is true that aerobic activities are good for the heart, but in the presence of cardiovascular problems such as arrhythmias, valvulopathy or heart disease, running can be a huge risk. This is the reason why a sports medical certificate is now required to take part in any official Fidal race (while it is not required for the so-called tapasciate with free start and pace) and it is the reason why a specific assessment is made during the specialist visit during a stress test, normally the electrocardiogram on a stationary bike or on the cube, to evaluate the possible presence of an excessive rise in heart rate, heart pressure or alterations of the electrocardiogram under stress.

Contraindications to running: overweight and obesity

Yes, many start running to lose weight, but the overweight and obesity are two of the most banal and easily understood contraindications to running: running is a highly impactful and wearing activity for the joints and practicing it with many, too many, extra kilos compared to one’s ideal weight means overstressing them, a bit as if we always went around with the trunk of the car full of bricks. The ideal weight is easily calculated using the body mass index that we have explained here, and ideally for a jogger it should not go beyond 26/28 while for a runner who runs every day it should not exceed 20/22. Beyond these parameters is better look for alternative strategies to lose some weightsuch as the walk we have described here or fitness activities that aim to reduce fat mass by increasing lean mass.

NB: being overweight also causes excessive stress on the cardiovascular system, and we go back to the previous point.

Contraindications to running: postural problems or joint defects

Postural problems and joint defects, such as X-knees, are obvious contraindications to running. The explanation should be very intuitive: every running step is one strong stress on the musculoskeletal structure and if there are serious postural difficulties, for example in the back, as explained here when speaking of the runner’s low back pain, in the hips, knees or ankles, it is inevitable that there is also a rapid and incorrect cartilaginous and bone consumption. We mustn’t be frightened: we are not perfectly symmetrical and it is enough to analyze foot support and running technique to realize that we all have some flaws, even the great champions. However, in the presence of evident and macroscopic problems it is better to devote oneself to activities with less impact on the musculoskeletal structure.

Contraindications of running: osteoarthritis

Some osteoarthritis is completely physiological especially over the age of 40, and this is not a real limitation to the practice of running. In fact, moderate running can help your joints and musculoskeletal system stay fit. However ahead of severe and acute forms of arthrosis and cartilaginous, bone or tendon degeneration it is advisable to have an evaluation carried out by a sports doctor and/or an orthopedic surgeon to understand if, how much and possibly how to continue or start running.

Contraindications to running: poor muscle tone

Yes, true, all you need to run is a pair of running shoes and the desire to leave the house. And yes, it is also true that the improvement curve in running is fast and satisfying. However it is also true that you don’t just need legs to run but it is advisable to combine muscle strengthening work, in particular of the core, abdominals and back, so even those who run should do some gym work and foresee a complete and continuous work of muscle strengthening and joint elasticity through stretching, as explained here.

Credits photo: Pixabay

