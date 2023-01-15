Original title: Contributed 63 points in four games, Zhu Ting won the December 2022 MPV role model to help the Chinese women’s volleyball team flourish

On January 12, Beijing time, the Italian women’s volleyball team officially announced the winner of the most valuable player of the month in December 2022. Zhu Ting, an excellent women’s volleyball player from China, contributed 63 points in four games. Become the MPV of the Italian Women’s Volleyball League in December 2022. An excellent role model for the Chinese women’s volleyball team. It is obviously very helpful to promote the good development of the entire Chinese women’s volleyball team. The model will also wish the Chinese women’s volleyball team a long-term prosperity.

Zhu Ting underwent surgery after the 2022 Winter Olympics. And the body has been in a state of recovery. But she didn’t give up the game. Instead, try your best and spare no effort to study abroad for development. In the competition with the Italian women’s volleyball team, Scandic Club, and finally helped the team rise to the second place in the league rankings. And in the four games in December, he helped the team score 63 points. And defeated the opponent 3-0 in the game of Conegliano. And scored 21 points alone, becoming the player with the highest score in the game.

After the 14th round of the Serie A women's volleyball team, Zhu Ting helped the Scandic women's volleyball team score 13 points and helped the team beat the Perugia women's volleyball team with a score of 3-0. The Scandic women's volleyball team won the 11th victory of the Serie A women's volleyball team this season. In addition, Yao Di, the captain of the Tianjin Bohai Women's Volleyball Team, will also join the Scandic Women's Volleyball team. She will partner with Zhu Ting to wish the Standic women's volleyball team a helping hand. The newly added women's volleyball players studying abroad will further promote the development of domestic women's volleyball players to study abroad in high-level overseas leagues. In fact, because the Chinese women's volleyball team has been in the leading position in the world for a long time, the level of competition in the domestic women's volleyball league is also world-class. However, our women's volleyball players are eager to go to the strong European women's volleyball teams to learn more about the tactics of the strong European teams, so as to better improve their own strength, and at the same time learn more about the development of foreign women's volleyball teams and better motivate domestic women's volleyball teams The players are developing in the direction of studying abroad. This plays a very good role model for promoting the Chinese women's volleyball team to move in a better direction. In fact, the Chinese women's volleyball team is in the dominant position in Asia. In 2022, we will arrange a U20 women's volleyball lineup composed of a number of women's volleyball players under the age of 18 and those who have just turned 18 to participate in intercontinental competitions. Finally achieved the runner-up results. We must know that for our U20 women's volleyball team, this U20 Asian Cup is a small game. In addition, in terms of the women's volleyball Asian Cup at the national team level, our Chinese women's volleyball team has arranged for U20 women's volleyball players Wang Yifan, Zhang Hongziyan, and Zhuang Xinru to join the women's volleyball team to represent the national team in the Asian Cup. It can be said that our women's volleyball lineup is only a very few players over the age of 20 to lead the U20 women's volleyball players to compete in the Asian Cup and finally won the runner-up. This also shows that the Chinese women's volleyball team has developed very well. Now Zhu Ting and other excellent role models have achieved such results after their physical injuries have not fully recovered after studying abroad. This has further stimulated the development of the domestic women's volleyball team. We also look forward to more domestic women's volleyball players who can go abroad to develop like Zhu Ting and Yao Di, and better improve their own strength. What do you think of Zhu Ting winning the league MVP on December 21, 2022? Please leave your views in the comments section below.

