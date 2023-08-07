Controversial commitments: State company founded: Saudis want to invest even more in sports

Status: 06.08.2023 4:40 p.m

With many millions, Saudi Arabia is pushing into the international sports business. The Saudi sovereign wealth fund has now set up its own sports investment firm.

Sadio Mané is just the latest example. Saudi Arabia’s wealth has long attracted big names in football, and Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel calls it a “gold rush.”

The UK’s powerful sports strategy is not content with amazing transfers from star players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema or Mané, who was retired in Munich. Saudi Arabia spends even more money to finance major events and to ensure its influence in top-class sport.

Seemingly inexhaustible sources of money

According to estimates by the human rights organization Grant Liberty, the strictly conservative-governed kingdom has already invested 1.5 billion dollars (about 1.3 billion euros) in sport. Thanks to the sovereign wealth fund PIF and its estimated reserves of $650 billion, the source of these investments never seems to run dry.

As the Saudi state fund has now announced, it has set up an investment company that is to be specifically active in the sports sector.

Founded own investment company

According to the statement, SRJ Sports Investments will “invest in the acquisition and development of new intellectual property rights for sporting events, commercial rights to popular and major sports competitions and the hosting of major global events in Saudi Arabia.”

In addition to football, Saudi involvement is also clearly visible in golf, Formula 1 and equestrian sports. Tennis and cycling could follow, even reaching for the Olympics doesn’t seem out of the question.

Critics see it as an attempt to polish the image on the back of top-class sport in order to distract attention from violations of human rights in Saudi Arabia. Riyadh, on the other hand, describes the high investments as part of its economic restructuring to make the country less dependent on oil.

After all, the billions also flow into art, music, science, technology, gaming or tourism and gastronomy. Probably the most controversial, however, are the Saudi efforts in sports.

Football: Big names, bigger salaries

Saudi Arabia not only wants to attract the biggest names like Ronaldo – the most important competitions are also to be held in the Gulf. The club world champion will be determined in December in the port city of Jeddah, and the country has long since positioned itself as a promising host for the men’s World Cup. In terms of transfer fees, the Saudi Pro League is still behind the top European leagues at an estimated 400 million euros. However, nobody can keep up with the salaries – Kylian Mbappé is said to have been offered a breathtaking 700 million euros for one year.

Golf: On a confrontational course

With the LIV tournament series, Saudi Arabia stirred up the golf world, poached well-known professionals and thus went on a confrontational course with the established organizations from the USA and Europe. Rather surprisingly, the makers then announced a “groundbreaking agreement to standardize golf” in early June. The closing of ranks shocked many opponents of the Saudi investment. The state fund PIF will be a powerful shareholder in the joint organization in the future.

Tennis: No tour tournament, yet

The world elite has already competed in show events with high fees in Saudi Arabia, and Alexander Zverev was also preparing for the new season there at the end of 2022. No tournament in Saudi Arabia is part of the women’s or men’s tour yet. But that should be closer. Resistance from the pros is hardly audible. WTA boss Steve Simon confirmed that he had visited Saudi Arabia with some players in February. ATP boss Andrea Gaudenzi let it be known that he was in talks with the sovereign wealth fund.

Cycling: The grip goes straight to the top

The rumor persists that the sovereign wealth fund PIF wants to take over the Jumbo-Visma team from current Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard. There are no denials, the previous sponsor Jumbo will withdraw at the end of 2024. So far, Saudi Arabia has acted as a co-sponsor in the peloton, and the Al-ʿUla region’s tourism agency supports the Australian Jayco racing team. “I don’t think you can defend yourself. And you shouldn’t defend yourself against investors from the Middle East,” said Bora team boss Ralph Denk on Deutschlandfunk.

Motorsport: Just one race or the whole Formula 1?

Formula 1 has also been driving in Saudi Arabia since 2021, allegedly with a ten-year contract for the equivalent of more than 800 million euros. For the time being, it will still be driven in Jeddah, probably from 2026 in a mega sports complex in Qiddiya. There have also been reports of a Saudi investment company’s alleged interest in buying Formula 1 as a whole, as well as a possible team from the Kingdom. The oil production company Aramco from Saudi Arabia, which is considered the largest in the world, is the main sponsor of the racing series and financier of the British Aston Martin team.

Equestrian: World Cup final 2024 in Riyadh

For several years there have been show jumping tournaments of the highest category in Saudi Arabia. For the first time, the World Cup finals for show jumping and dressage will take place in Riyadh next year. It is a premiere in the Arab world. In contrast to the Qataris, who drove up prices a few years ago by bulk buying horses for millions, the Saudis have been more cautious so far. The Saudi team has qualified for the 2024 Olympics in Paris with German show jumper David Will as coach.

Olympia: First the Asian Games, then the really big stage

Saudi Arabia plans to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games in a new ski resort in the middle of the desert. The plans for a mega-resort also fueled speculation about a bid for the Winter Olympics. Because of climate change and the high costs, the International Olympic Committee is currently having trouble finding a larger group of people interested in the Winter Games. However, the IOC strenuously denied having been involved in awarding the Asian Winter Games to the Kingdom.

