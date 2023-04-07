In Karlovy Vary, he got a chance to fight for the extra league jersey and he also won it. In short, he had a relationship with the club, so when Sparta called for the first time, he stayed. Although he had nine years at Energia, he extended it by another three years anyway. And then, under the promise that other stars would stay, he also agreed to a new contract for five seasons. But there was a draft in the squad, the team played in the group for retention and years ago it only retained the extra league affiliation in the last game. Pech told himself at the time that he didn’t want to experience such nervousness again.

“Sparta also gave severance pay greater than the tables determined, Vary did not accept it. But then someone advised me to try to bet that the club owed me money. Vary had thirty days to pay, but there was no communication, no one contacted me. They probably underestimated it,” recalls Pech. At that moment, it might have seemed that his transfer to the club from the capital was imminent.

The hockey program Příklep with a striker with Lukáš PechVideo : Sport.cz

“They finally sent one payment on Thursday and it was in the account a day later. They sent the second one on Friday, but it took a while for it to be credited to the account at the time, which was crucial. The payment didn’t appear in the account until Monday,” says the striker, which opened the door for him to leave Vary. He admits that he wanted to go to Sparta, but he didn’t expect that the Karlovy Vary club would make such a serious mistake that it wouldn’t pay.

A verbal spat with Flynn? That fan is very familiar to me, admits the extraliga star in the Příklep showVideo : Sport.cz

“It was the manager’s fault, I expected that I would stay, that they would send the money. I was at peace with it. But nothing came, so I discussed everything with the lawyers and the director of the extra league, and I was told that we could send a notice of termination,” states Pech, recalling that payments were regularly delayed in Vary. “There wasn’t a month when it came on time, but they knew we know that the money will always come,” he admits.

It wasn’t completely calm and emotionless. The attacker was summoned to the carpet by Energie management. “I received a lens from Mr. Vanek. The club didn’t want to let me go, which I understand, but they had thirty days to pay. But they sent the money late. That’s when I got a lens, what dare I threaten to quit. And I answered the whole thing by saying that I had already sent in my notice,” the attacker recalls.

What comes after the career? We built a Lidl next to the barracks, so maybe I’ll work there… Excerpt from the program PříklepVideo : Sport.cz

It is said that he had respect for the Karlovy Vary club. He was well aware of where he got the chance to play elite competition. He knew from his teammates how demanding management interviews can be. “I expected to get a hair dryer, which happened,” claims the hockey player, and remembers that the problematic moments did not end there. When he left the office, he found that the building was locked. So he had to return to the management’s office to be told by the manager Vanek unlocked it and let him in. “I just had to knock and ask if he would open the door for me,” laughs Pech years later.