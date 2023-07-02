Home » Controversial NBA star Irving agreed to a multi-year contract in Dallas
Controversial NBA star Irving agreed to a multi-year contract in Dallas

Controversial NBA star Irving agreed to a multi-year contract in Dallas

In the den, Irving forced his way to Dallas from Brooklyn, where, according to his words, he didn’t respect the pata. The Mavericks, where he sat with another dominant point guard Luka Donie, did not advance to the playoffs even with this strong duo. After canceling the contract, the native of Melbourne with an American passport decided to continue in Dallas.

Due to injuries, Irving and Doni only appeared in 16 games together, in which Dallas won only five games. With an average of 27 points per game, Irving was the eighth best scorer in the tournament.

The Olympic champion and world champion previously played for Cleveland, with whom he won the title in 2016, and Boston. Osmkrt earned a nomination for Utkn hvzd.

Last fall, as a Brooklyn game, he received an eight-pass suspension for an anti-Semitic rant on Twitter and received an eight-pass suspension. Because of the afe, the company Nike ended its cooperation with him. Last year, he had to miss half of the Nets’ home games because he refused to be tested against the coronavirus. In the past, Irving doubted that the Earth was round, for which the teacher later apologized.

