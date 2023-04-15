The contestant beat Orestes in a boat for history

The feat marks a before and after in the history of the contest

Rafa he won the Pasapalabra boat after completing a legendary Rosco. Basically from now on it will no longer be possible to exceed the number of hits in the first throw, nor of successes in a row… because it was complete the first time.

2.2 million euros to the pocket of the Sevillian before the gaze of an Orestes who sees his dream of winning the rosco cut short after more than a year trying. Without a doubt is the great rivalry in the history of the program.

Yes indeed, the feat has also been criticized by some followers of the program. You have to think that Orestes had a legion of fans who ended up saddened because the man from Burgos did not win the jackpot, which is why frustration has invaded the networks.

From the moment Rafa finished his rosco, many people began to say that it had been the easiest rosco in recent weeks. hundreds of commentsespecially of the most faithful, pointed to this theory.

Congratulations Rafael! But… I won’t watch the show again! Hugs Orestes, they haven’t even given you a turn to reply! It was clear what mess they had prepared. — the_comb_of_the_wind (@aj88378981) March 16, 2023

There are also people who directly accuse the Antena 3 program of favoritism. A strange accusation since the rivalry was giving great audience data, clearly Orestes being the contestant with the most fans between the two.

You always have to watch the program and find out how it works, otherwise bullshit like this will be written — Kanter (@lalalel2001) March 17, 2023

Some of the most impartial fans have also come out in defense of the program. There is a more casual component in the viewer who sees Pasapalabra on a date like this, so it is normal for the rules of Pasapalabra to be unknown, giving rise to these interpretations.

Be that as it may, Rafa pocketed the grand prize, leaving a donut for history and giving Antena3 a juicy 34.7% share. Round play for everyone although Orestes and his fans were not very happy.