During the Peru vs. Argentina match at the National Stadium in Lima, a controversial incident involving Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero and Argentine defender Cristian Romero took place. The incident occurred during the fourth round of Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Guerrero suffered a strong stomp from Romero, but referee Jesús Valenzuela did not notice or penalize it as a foul. This lack of action by the referee sparked controversy among the fans and players alike.

Another noteworthy aspect of the match was the individual battle between Guerrero and Romero throughout the game. Both players showcased their skills and determination to win for their respective teams.

At halftime, the score stood at 2-0 in favor of Argentina, with both goals being scored by the Argentine superstar, Lionel Messi. His exceptional performance left a significant impact on the match and put Argentina in a commanding position.

The controversial incident and the impressive performance by Messi made this Peru vs. Argentina match a captivating and memorable event for football fans.

