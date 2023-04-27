Home » controversy in Israel- Corriere TV
The gesture of Patryk Klimala, Polish striker of Hapoel Be’er Sheva. On social media he then wrote: “I was misunderstood”

Patrick Klimalathe Polish striker of Hapoel Be’er Sheva, was at the center of a controversy that engulfed him after he cheered with a Nazi salute After a goal scored for Hapoel Be’er Sheva on the field of Hapoel Jerusalem.

The attacker went under the Guests sector (where his fans were) making a gesture that in Israel has caused much discussion, that is, an outstretched arm that some have interpreted as a Roman greeting.

Then Klimala wrote a message on social media to explain her gesture: «My exultation was completely misunderstood. As a Pole, who respects the history of both nations, I never thought I’d give the Nazi salute. When I was living in Poland I visited the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp and realized the importance of Jewish history and heritage. After my goal, I just wanted to say hello to our fans, nothing more. I apologize if anyone was offended.”

