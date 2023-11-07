Controversy Surrounds Ángelo Campos’ Gesture at Universitario vs. Alianza Lima Match: What Rules Were Broken?

Ángelo Campos, the goalkeeper for Alianza Lima, has found himself at the center of controversy after a gesture he made during the game against Universitario de Deportes. Campos entered the field to warm up with a flag of his team, which has sparked a dispute between the two rival clubs.

The Disciplinary Commission of the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) has admitted a claim presented by Universitario de Deportes against Campos for his actions on the field. This has led to speculation that Campos could be left out of the upcoming match between Alianza Lima and Universitario de Deportes.

Both Campos and Alianza Lima have a maximum of one business day to present their defenses and any relevant evidence before the FPF makes a decision on the matter. The claim against Campos is based on potential violations of articles 65 and 66 of the FPF’s sole Justice regulations, which pertain to incitement to hostility or violence and provocation to the public.

The controversy has brought attention to Law 30037, which aims to prevent and punish violence during sporting events. This rule regulates the conduct of players and officials to ensure that their actions do not incite hostility or provoke the public.

This incident is not the first of its kind involving Alianza Lima. Last September, soccer player Sandy Dorador from the Alianza Lima women’s soccer team was suspended for two games after allegedly provoking the rival club, Universitario de Deportes, with provocative acts.

It remains to be seen how the FPF will resolve this latest controversy, and whether Campos will face any sanctions for his actions on the field.