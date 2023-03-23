The one between Conversano and Fasano is one of the most important derbies in Italian handball, in which two of the most titled teams in the country are opposed. Even with a certain following of fans, which clearly should not be compared to that of football but considered in proportion to its context. There was also a representation in support of the Junior Fasano although, beyond the contrasts of the day, the highest moment was the one dedicated to Vito known by all as Tettone, ultras native of Conversano but who followed the Ideal Bari, unfortunately passed away recently due to bad luck. Conversano ticks the field for 31-22.

Photo by Riccardo Dibiase