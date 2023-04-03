On March 31, Beijing time, the Sina Golf Online Charity Tournament, sponsored by BMW Motorrad Beijing Deyuehang and co-organized by Golf Zun China, officially kicked off at Sina Golf Xintiandi, Zhonghai Plaza, Beijing. Cross-border stars, Olympic gymnastics champions Yang Wei and Xing Aowei, and two women’s China Tour champions Sui Xiang and Ni Zixin, the four guests jointly performed a wonderful “Metaverse” golf duel. In addition, Yang Wenchang (Yang Yangyang) was specially invited to help out the game, and the scene was exciting. In the end, all the bonuses of the two teams were donated to the China Greening Foundation’s Million Forest Project through the micro-public welfare platform. Pass on the concept of green golf and fight for public welfare!

Yang Wei, Sui Xiang PK Xing Aowei, Ni Zixin, a combination of cross-border star partners and professional champions, competed on the 3D digital course of Hangzhou West Lake International Golf and Country Club on the GOLFZON platform. The competition system adopts the form of skins with fierce competition. If the two teams play a tie, the bonus of this hole will be accumulated to the next hole, and so on, until one team wins a hole and will take all the money in the bonus pool. Made more surprises.

Yang Wei

At 19:00, the game officially started. Yang Wei, the 2008 Beijing Olympic gold medalist, swung his first shot. Although he witnessed a strong explosive power, he hit the next fairway due to lack of experience. However, he continued to take on the challenge calmly, hit the green with a wonderful iron shot, and managed to secure par. Another team is Xing Aowei and Ni Zixin, one is the youngest coach in the history of Chinese gymnastics, and the other is the youngest double champion in the women’s China Tour. The two athletes teamed up and also competed in par, creating a youthful storm on the field .

Happy atmosphere

In this way, you chased after each other, and the players successfully withstood the pressure on key shots, which brought about a stalemate. The two teams kept par all the way in the first four holes, and the bonuses continued to accumulate and increase.

Until the 5th hole, Yang Wei and Sui Xiang won the skins by par with tacit cooperation, taking all the 5,200 yuan bonus accumulated before. Afterwards, the two seemed to have found the knack and made great strides all the way, winning two more skins in a row. And the combination of Xing Aowei and Ni Zixin did not admit defeat, seized the opportunity of the par-5 hole on the 8th hole and won a skins.

On the 9th hole, with the help of his teammate Sui Xiang, Yang Wei made an 8.9-yard long putt and made his first birdie today. In addition to winning the skins bonus of the hole, Yang Wei also received an additional 500 yuan reward. After the game, the two also said that this push was the most impressive moment for them. “I think Sui Xiang is experienced and calm. Every time she stands next to me, I feel confident.” Yang Wei said.

Subsequently, the combination of Yang Wei and Sui Xiang won 3 more skins. Including the 13th hole, Sui Xiang caught the second birdie for the team.

Ni Zixin

According to the bonus setting of the event, the closer the hole is to the end, the higher the bonus. With both teams tied at par on the 17th hole, the final 18th hole will determine the prize money of 6,200 yuan. The 15-year-old “Genius Girl” relied on distance to establish an advantage for the team, and Xing Aowei also achieved tacit cooperation. The two surrendered par and won the “Final” award!

Yang Wenchang (Yang Yangyang)

As a special guest of the “Help Card” invited by the organizing committee, although Yang Wenchang was a little nervous on his debut, he also had a very wonderful performance. He tee shot 220 yards on the 15th hole and landed firmly on the fairway. He left a deep impression on everyone, and I believe he will perform even better in the future.

Donated by Zhou Lun, Tournament Director of Golf Zun China, together with Sui Xiang and Yang Wei

In the end, the combination of Yang Wei and Sui Xiang won 7 skins and two more birdies, and won the championship with a bonus of 15,300 yuan. The combination of Xing Aowei and Ni Zixin won 4 skins, with a total bonus of 9,500 yuan. All prize money earned by the two teams will be donated to the China Green Foundation’s Million Forest Program to contribute to the creation of our green homeland.

From left: Wei Xu of Andy Sports College, Pang Zhihai, Chairman of OK Golf, Ni Zixin and Xing Aowei jointly donated

Tournament partners Zhou Lun, Tournament Director of Golf Zun China, Pang Zhihai, Chairman of OK Golf, and Wei Xu from Andy Sports Academy, came to the event site to make joint donations with participating players.

Sui Xiang interacted with Yang Wei on the spot

“Although this is the first time that Teacher Yang Wei and I have cooperated, the cooperation is very tacit, and I think Teacher Yang really has no shortcomings, and he performed very well today,” said Sui Xiang after the game.

Yang Wei

This is Yang Wei’s first time participating in a simulator event, but he has been associated with golf for a long time. “I think the game of golf is very interesting. Although you can get off the court after touching the club, if you really want to play well, you will have the ‘10,000 times rule’. Swing is a very refined process.” In the end, Yang Wei said that he I also hope to contribute to public welfare through the competition platform, and hope that more and more people will participate in the golf project.

Yang Wenchang (Yang Yangyang)

Regarding his son Yang Wenchang’s on-screen golf debut, he said: “He can often enter the state faster than me. I can see that he will always think in the game and have his own strategy.” Champion Sui Xiang gave Yang Wenchang a super high evaluation: “He is still so young, and he is very calm when he comes to participate in this kind of competition for the first time. He is really outstanding.”

Xing Aowei (left) and Ni Zixin

Olympic gold medalist Xing Aowei also said that the help of young player Ni Zixin gave him great confidence. “Zixin is really a player with great potential, calm and calm. Through this tournament, I also learned a lot from champion golfers like her and Sui Xiang.” 15-year-old Ni Zixin was not only lively and cheerful at the tournament Winning the love of everyone, she also showed strong strength. She set a record for the longest tee shot in the game with a tee shot of 276 yards on the 11th hole. And her impression of Xing Aowei is: “Very humorous, easy to get along with, and has his own style of playing.”

The Sina Golf Online Charity Tournament ended successfully. Through the “Metaverse” platform created by Golf Zun, we had a taste of the ingenious design of the Asian Games course in advance. The four players and the special guest Yang Wenchang all left wonderful moments worth remembering. The interaction and cooperation between several players is also the essence of sports.

Thanks to the top sponsor of this event, BMW Motorrad Beijing Deyue, the organizer: Sina Golf, the co-organizer: Gao Erfuzun China, the public welfare support: Weibo public welfare, and thanks to Zhonghai Huanyu Commercial and Zhonghai Plaza for their great efforts in this event support! We hope that more friends will join us, so that more people can learn about golf, participate in public welfare undertakings, and build a green home.