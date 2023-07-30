Cook Out 400 live updates: Stage 3 in full swing at Richmond

The NASCAR Cup Series’ July schedule continues Sunday with the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway!

NASCAR’s top stars are battling it out over 400 laps on the iconic 0.75-mile D-shaped oval asphalt speedway, known as “America’s Premier Short Track”, in Richmond, Virginia.

Richmond, also nicknamed the “Action Track,” serves as the backdrop for the 22nd race of the 2023 Cup Series season, and we’ve got you covered with all the action from start to finish.

You can find a full list of winners so far this year, as well as the season’s remaining schedule here.

Here are the top moment!

Green

Tyler Reddick, who checked in at ninth in our latest NASCAR power rankings, started on the pole at Richmond — his first pole since joining 23XI Racing. Four of Sunday’s top-10 starters were searching for their first win of the season.

Battling early

Bubba Wallace overtook Kyle Busch for the third spot midway through the opening stage.

Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin began to close in on Reddick for the lead.

Power moves

Reddick secured the win in Stage 1 after leading all 70 of its laps, earning his fourth stage win of the year. Rounding out the top-five finishers in the opening stage were Wallace, Hamlin, Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick, respectively.

Heating up

The green flag was back out at Lap 79, as the second stage got underway.

Lead change!

Wallace took the lead early in Stage 2, eventually opening it up to nearly 1.5 seconds on Reddick, and set a new personal-best for laps led in a race this season in the process.

Meanwhile, Reddick was getting heavy pressure from Brad Keselowski.

Zeroing in

There was some notable contact between Ty Gibbs and Elliott toward the end of the second stage.

Miscue

Wallace had a bit of trouble on pit road at the end of Stage 2, costing him precious seconds in an all-important race.

After that pit cycle, Keselowski took the lead, followed by Martin Truex Jr. in second and Michael McDowell in third.

Eyes on the prize

Keselowski went on to win Stage 2, followed by Chris Buescher, Reddick, Wallace and Hamlin.

Elsewhere, Alex Bowman got into a tough battle with teammate Kyle Larson for the free pass position. Bowman prevailed and got back on the lead lap under caution.

Not how he drew it up

Keselowski had a troublesome pit stop early in the third stage that cost him his track position to Buescher.

Need for speed

With momentum on his side, Buescher took the lead from Truex with 94 laps to go at Richmond.

Stay tuned for updates!

Setting the stage

Ahead of the action, FOX Sports‘ Bob Pockrass broke down what and who to watch out for in Sunday’s race.

