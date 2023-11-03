Copa América 2024: Details Revealed for Draw and Qualifying Teams

Copa América 2024 presented its new image

Photo: CONMEBOL

By: Futbolred Editorial

November 02, 2023, 04:03 p.m.

With the year ending, the official competitions for next year are already known and one of them is the Copa América 2024, a continental tournament that will be held in the United States and will have 16 participating teams.

For this reason, details have been known about when the draw for the Copa América 2024 will be held and what is known is that this event will be held on December 7 in Miami with all the countries confirmed.

Conmebol will not have problems with quotas, since the 10 South American teams are fixed, but Concacaf is where the qualifiers have yet to be defined.

For the six teams that are needed to complete the quotas, they will come from four games in the Concacaf Nations League.

The teams that will star in these matches will be: Panama vs Costa Rica, United States vs Trinidad and Tobago, Honduras vs Mexico and Jamaica vs Canada. In this way, the winners of the previous mentioned keys will achieve a direct place in the Copa América 2024.

