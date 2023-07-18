Copa América 2024 Official Logo Revealed: United States to Host Tournament with Six Concacaf Teams

The highest governing body of South American football, Conmebol, has unveiled the official logo for the Copa América 2024. The tournament is set to take place in the United States from June 20 to July 14 next year. The logo draws inspiration from the symbols representing the North American country, with colors like blue, red, and white reminiscent of the nation’s flag, as well as featuring characteristic stars. Conmebol President Alejandro Domínguez expressed excitement for the upcoming edition, stating that it will mark history and captivate the hearts of the entire continent.

In addition to revealing the logo, Conmebol also confirmed the participation of six Concacaf teams in the Copa América 2024. These teams will join the 10 Conmebol teams, making a total of 16 participating nations. The guest teams from Concacaf will be determined through the 2023/24 Concacaf Nations League, with the group stage and quarterfinals taking place during the FIFA Dates of September, October, and November of this year.

The Copa América 2024 is scheduled to begin on June 20 and conclude on July 14. The 48th edition of this historic competition will last for 25 days, featuring exciting matchups between the continent’s top players. Originally, Ecuador was supposed to host the tournament, but they declined, leading to the United States stepping in as the host, as they did in 2016 with the Copa América Centenario.

