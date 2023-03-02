Original title: Copa del Rey March 03 Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Liverpool ushered in a make-up match at home. Facing their bitter host Wolves, Van Dijk and Salah scored consecutive goals in the second half. In the end, Liverpool beat Wolves 2-0 at home. The direction of the Wolves brought about by the referral failed to withstand the pressure. This week, the referral encountered a wave of small downturns.

Real Madrid drew 1-1 with Atletico Madrid in the last round of the Madrid City Derby. The team still couldn’t win the victory even with one more player. The recent 4-game winning streak was also forced to end.

In the last round of La Liga, Barcelona was upset by Almeria 1-0 away. The team has 1 win, 1 draw and 2 losses in the last 4 games. After losing to Manchester United in the Europa League, they suffered a losing streak in away games and their state plummeted.

The two teams have played against Real Madrid in the last 4 official matches with 1 win, 2 losses and 1 tie. In the Western Super Cup that ended before, they lost 1 to 3 to Barcelona in a neutral position. There is not much advantage in the confrontation.

Barcelona’s striker ushered in a wave of injuries tonight, both Lewandowski and Dembele were absent, and none of the Zhengyin forwards were able to play. Affected by Massa’s injury, the organization is currently unanimously confident in Real Madrid’s victory. Barcelona’s recent losing streak has effectively released their enthusiasm, and this game is not at the center of the market. The offensive and defensive ends of Real Madrid’s derby match are also unconvincing. After all, Atletico Madrid scored one more player and took points away from the away game. This may wish to support Barcelona’s away rebound, at least they will not be beaten by Real Madrid for 3 consecutive losses. 2 to 2, 1 to 2, would be a good choice.Return to Sohu to see more

