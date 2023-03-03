Original title: Copa del Rey-Militang sent an own goal Benzema’s goal was blown Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona

At 4:00 am on March 3, Beijing time, the first round of the 2022-2023 Copa del Rey semi-final kicked off. La Liga giants Real Madrid played against Barcelona at home. In the first half of the game, Benzema scored a goal and was blown, and Militao scored an own goal. In the second half of the game, the two teams had nothing to do with each other. At the end of the game, Barcelona beat Real Madrid 1-0 away.

In the first minute, Carvajal found Modric with a through ball. The latter dribbled the ball into the penalty area. The single-handed ball faced the goalkeeper’s volley. The ball hit the side net, and then the linesman signaled Mo Delici is offside first. In the 7th minute, Modric took the ball near the middle circle and passed it obliquely to Vinicius who inserted on the left side. The latter took the ball inside and cut to the left side of the penalty area. In the 12th minute, Modric instigated the attack and gave the ball to Vinicius, who made a 45-degree cross from the left side of the penalty area to the back point. Benzema scored a goal with a low shot after stopping the ball in the chest, but The sanction signaled that Benzema was offside first and the goal was invalid. In the 15th minute, Benzema shot with his right foot after cutting in from the left side of the penalty area, and the ball was blocked out of the baseline.

In the 17th minute, Real Madrid got a left corner kick. The corner kick went to the middle, and the opponent’s goalkeeper punched the ball out. In the 24th minute, Vinicius and De Jong had a hug when they were fighting for the ball. In the end, Vinicius was warned by a yellow card.In the 26th minute, Real Madrid’s throw-in was blocked. Ferran Torres sent a through pass. Casey volleyed in the penalty area and hit Courtois, but the ball bounced on Militao who was chasing back. into the goal. The referee signaled offside first and the goal was invalid, but under the reminder of the VAR referee, the goal was determined to be valid, Barcelona 1-0 Real Madrid.In the 34th minute, Modric got the ball in midfield, dribbled all the way outside the top of the arc and tried a long shot, which missed the post. In the 41st minute, Kroos made a 45-degree cross from the left side of the front court, and Carvajal volleyed into the right side of the penalty area, and the ball went wide.

In the second half of the game, the two sides changed sides and fought again. In the 48th minute, Camavinga made a direct pass, and Vinicius took the ball near the baseline, but the pass was blocked by the goalkeeper. In the 49th minute, Valverde made a pass, Vinicius followed up with a volley in the penalty area, and the ball was blocked from the bottom line. In the 51st minute, Garvey and Vinicius had a conflict when competing for position, and Garvey was finally given a yellow card. In the 52nd minute, Kamawenga shot with his left foot in front of the top of the penalty area, and the ball went straight out of the baseline. In the 55th minute, Nacho fouled Rafinha from behind and was given a yellow card. In the 57th minute, Vinicius volleyed from the left side of the penalty area and the ball was saved by the goalkeeper. In the 66th minute, Casey was suspected of elbowing Carvajal during the fight and was also warned by a yellow card.

In the 72nd minute, Kanxi volleyed undefended near the penalty kick, but the shot hit his teammate Fati and popped out. In the 73rd minute, Valverde received a yellow card for a malicious foul on De Jong. In the 79th minute, Vinicius made an inverted triangle pass from the left side of the penalty area. Modric’s follow-up shot was blocked. Near the top of the penalty area, Militao got the ball again and shot over the crossbar. In the 88th minute, Barcelona attacked with a long pass, Courtois rushed out of the penalty area and resolved it with a header. In the 90th minute, Rodrigo took the ball on the left side of the frontcourt, dribbled the ball inside, shot a long shot near the top of the penalty area, and the ball missed the right side. In the 906th minute, Barcelona fought in the penalty area, and finally Alvaro’s header was blocked and went out of the bottom line. At the end of the game, Real Madrid lost 0-1 to Barcelona at home.

Lineups for both sides:

Real Madrid (433): 1-Kurtuva/2-Carvajal, 3-Militang, 22-Rudiger, 6-Nacho (67′ 21-Rodrigo)/12-Camawenga , 8-Kroos (74′ 18-Joan Armeni), 10-Modric (84′ 39-Alvaro)/15-Valverde, 20-Vinisius, 9-Benzema

Barcelona (433): 1-Ter Stegen/4-Araujo, 17-Marcos-Alonso, 23-Conde, 28-Bald/5-Busquets, 19-Casey (86 ’20-Roberto), 21-De Jong/22-Rafinha (69′ 10-Fati), 6-Gavi, 11-Ferran

