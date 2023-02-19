YOUTH BADALONA-LENOVO TENERIFE 72-73 (27-23, 44-40, 59-57)

Second semi-final accompanied by a beautiful public setting with almost 12,000 present for the challenge between the hosts of Joventut and Tenerife, fresh winner of the intercontinental cup. Balanced start, not impeccable defenses and first quarter with high scores which ends on 27-23 after seeing Duran’s men leading by 6 lengths on 17-11.

Beginning of second quarter bearing the name of Joventut with i green and black which lengthen the partial (13-0) opened in the final of the first, reaching +13 on 36-23. The reaction of the Canarians was not long in coming and they returned to a single point disadvantage thanks to a partial double from 0-12. Balanced end of the period that ends with a double 2 on 2 from the line for Ribas who is worth 44-40 at the halfway point, 15 points for Parra and 10 for Salin.

Vibrant and very open game with no formation able to stretch on the opponent. Joventut tries to dig the groove by moving up +5 with Parra’s 16th point (1 out of 2 with free throws) but CB Canaria impacts the match and puts the lead back with 5 points in a row from Huertas. At the end of the first 30′ of the game the score reads 59-57.

Last quarter at very high intensity with Duran’s men trying to take the reins of the match with Ellenson and two free throws by Guy for +6. The aurinegro they put the match back in a draw at 67-67 after a triple by Salin 3′ from the end. Heart attack match: Ribas scores, Huertas responds and new parity at 69. Penya scores again with her young star Parra and the 24 point of the evening followed by a 1 on 2 from the free line by Huertas, 71-70 to 36.5 seconds to go and Ribas getting up off the bench asking for help from the home crowd. One out of two by Shermadini from the line and folly by Doornakamp, ​​an unsportsmanlike foul on Feliz 20.8 from the final siren. Another one out of two from the line and a mistake in Badalona’s shot that allows Tenerife to run on the counterattack and score for Cook to make it 72-73. With 3.7 on the clock the verdinegros have the chance to win but Abromaitis stops

Parra and send the Canaries to the final.