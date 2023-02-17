Home Sports CopaACB: Unicaja beats Barça and reaches Real Madrid in the semifinals
CopaACB: Unicaja beats Barça and reaches Real Madrid in the semifinals

BARÇA-UNICAJA 87-89 dts (21-20, 41-34, 55-50, 76-76)

First quarter where the balance is the master with the two formations glued in the score and ready to respond blow for blow. Maximum advantage over +4 on two occasions and always following a basket by Mirotic on 10-6 and 14-10. Jokubaitis from beyond the arc ends the period at 21-20, 7 points each for Brizuela and Mirotic.

Try to escape Barça which extends up to +13 with 4 points in a row from Higgins. Unicaja is not there and tries to mend the gap with Kalinosky, Kravish and Carter reaching -4. Once again the azulgrana close the fraction with a triple, this time signed by Satoransky. We go to the locker room on 41-34.

It changed shortly after the interval with Barça always in command and Malaga chasing without ever worrying the Catalans. Jasikevicius’ men once again find a double-digit lead on 53-43 after two free throws by Satoransky before having a few points nibbled by the Andalusians going into the last break on 55-50.

Still a question and answer on the parquet in a game that doesn’t want to be mastered. Barça repeatedly gave the impression of having the match in their hands without however being able to close it allowing Unicaja to get back into the game. One minute and a handful of seconds from the end, Brizuela scores the twentieth point of the evening which is worth -1. La proprovitola from the foul line and Osetkowski’s triple are worth the tie at 74. Two free throws on each side and Higgins’ error at the end send everyone into overtime.

Last 5 ‘from a heart attack where everything happens in which the errors from the line by Laprovittola are decisive, who twice in a row makes 1 on 2 closing the match on 87-89. Unicaja reaches Real Madrid in the semifinals. 27 points for Brizuela and 23 for Perry (MVP and author of the last basket).

