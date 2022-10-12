With Haaland on the bench the qualification comes thanks to the equal between Dortmund and Seville. What a first half: Rodri scored a goal, then Mahrez got a wrong penalty, then Sergio Gomez was sent off in the 30th minute

From our correspondent Davide Chinellato

The qualification came the same. City drew 0-0 in Copenhagen but managed to celebrate thanks to the draw between Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla. Here is the pass for the second round despite a very painful 0-0 in Denmark. It is not a sensational flop of Guardiola’s team or the consequence of the exclusion of Erling Haaland, after Cancelo the outfield player who had played the most minutes up to now. The draw without goals in the Danish capital is the consequence of a high-tension first half, which City closed in 10 for the expulsion on 30 ‘of Sergio Gómez, in which the absolute protagonist was the Var. The electronic eye he canceled City’s 1-0 in the 11th minute, decreed a penalty that Mahrez missed and then the red for the young Spanish winger of Guardiola who in the end, with Liverpool arriving on Sunday in the Premier, was satisfied.

The keys — City made the game anyway, even in 10. Ball control, endless passes, De Bruyne’s inventions to make it all more interesting. Except that in front of Alvarez, of which Guardiola always says a lot of good, he got lost in the careful defense of Copenhagen and the magic was not as successful as when Haaland tries to throw it in. The Danes, who had taken 5 at Etihad, play with a very young team that has a great desire to show off against such prestigious opponents. Despite the extra man, however, Copenhagen are also lower than City in 10: the 0-0 against the English champions for Neestrup’s team is still a positive result, an important experience to grow. It is worth the 2nd point in the Champions League, always with a 0-0. The City rises to 10 and remain without a goal for the first time since April. See also The key to victory: Manchester City looks forward to getting out of the haze of the new crown, Lukaku wants to take guilt – yqqlm

The match — The Var is the absolute protagonist of the first half: on the 11th minute Rodri’s goal was canceled by Mahrez’s fiscal hands at the beginning of the action; at 23 ‘penalty for City with Boilesen’s hands in the middle of a contrast with Akanji, a penalty that Mahrez gets saved by Grabara; at 30 ‘red card for Sergio Gómez, guilty of having spread Haraldsson on the edge of the area with a foul on which the electronic eye draws the referee’s attention almost a minute later. In 10, the City reorganizes with Dias in place of Mahrez and at the interval it is still 0-0. Some inventions by De Bruyne at the start, but the City falls at a distance and Copenhagen is still too little to bother, even with the extra man. And then the result doesn’t change anymore. And the best thing about the second half is the color and passion of the Danish fans.

October 11, 2022 (change October 11, 2022 | 23:09)

