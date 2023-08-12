Coppa Italia: 2-0 at Cesena, Bologna – Calcio

Bologna enters the 16th round of the Italian Cup, beating Cesena at the Dall’Ara 2-0: the baby Corazza opens, Joshua Zirkzee closes the match. The evening has a thousand market implications, in the rossoblù house: Motta renounces Schouten in directing, with the Dutchman now one step away from being sold to Psv Eindhoven. Instead, Arnautovic is at the center of the attack, despite Inter’s support, while Dan Ndoye, the 22-year-old winger who arrived from Basel and awaiting officialisation, sits in the stands. The scene, however, is taken by Tommaso Corazza, a product of the rossoblù nursery, who at first as owner, in the 2nd minute finds the round shot that uncorks the match. The 19-year-old is the son of Daniele, head of Bologna’s youth sector since 2013, who left Casteldebole after 20 years when his contract expired. Moro then came close to doubling a minute, but Bologna, also without the injured Orsolini and Barrow and with Moro and Pyyhtia lined up in support of Arnautovic, didn’t sink.





Cesena nearly equalized with Bumbu in the 22nd minute but the difference in category was felt. Zirkzee enters and in the 35th minute of the second half closes the score by freeing himself in the area with a back-heel and beating Pisseri with his left foot. Bologna wins, not convincing but passes the round and will return in November against the winner of Verona-Ascoli.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

